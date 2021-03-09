Smart Connected Clothing Market Size, Share | Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research 2027

The Global Smart Connected Clothing Market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Smart Connected Clothing market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The global Smart Connected Clothing market was valued at xx million US$ in 2020 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2020-2025.

Smart connected cloth provides personal medical data to consumers which are used in sports & fitness, healthcare, military & defense. Application of smart clothing was first developed in the wearable computing field. The idea of attaching small computer systems to garments first occurred in the late 1970s. Mobile devices are connected to smart cloth through sensors. So during this study, we have considered smart cloths to analyze this market.

Global smart connected clothing market is segmented on the basis of end user, distribution channel, product type, application and region. On the basis of end-user global smart connected clothing market is segmented as men, women, and children. On the basis of distribution channel global smart connected clothing market is segmented as offline and online. On the basis of product type market is classified as battery-charging, handbags, belts, gloves and scarves, jackets, sports bras, sensor socks and other. On the basis of application, market is segmented as healthcare & medical, industrial & military, fitness & wellness and others.

The regions covered in this Smart Connected Clothing market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Smart Connected Clothing is sub divided in to U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Market Dynamics –

Increasing technological advancement is one of the drivers for smart connected clothing market. The shirt measures heart rate, breathing action major oxygen capacity, position and movement. Coat button is future to serve as the heart of a smart clothing module. Smart socks are combined with sensors which are helpful to track medical activities. Solar-paneled jacket helps to recharge cellphones. Increasing demand for smart cloths is also responsible for driver the growth of Smart Connected Clothing Market. However, High cost is one of the restrain of Smart Connected Clothing Market. Due to cost of electronic equipment, production cost is high. Limited consumer acceptance and executive gap may affect the growth of the market. Moreover, privacy is the biggest concern for wearable style. Technological advancement, developing economies, and increasing investments in the industry may generate new opportunities in forecast period.

Regional Analysis –

Globally in 2015, around 97 million wearable devices are in sold. The North American and Asia-Pacific regions hold the top two positions and together the around 70% of the global market. Smart clothing connected market was dominated by North America due to rising demand in sport industry. Numbers of sportsmen’s are already started taking advantage of the growing use of smart clothing technology. Recent industry survey indicates that most of the American women ages 18–24 are the biggest buyers of athletic wear. Asia Pacific is second largest region due to manufacturing hub and low materials cost and it is led by China & India. European suppliers cover a wide range of products including motion and environmental sensors. Although, Europe is third largest region but it has more opportunities as compared to other region. Smart clothing technology is also growing in the Africa region with growing use of smartphones and internet of things.

Key Benefits for Global Smart Connected Clothing Market Reports –

Global Smart Connected Clothing market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Smart Connected Clothing market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD),Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Smart Connected Clothing market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Smart Connected Clothing market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Smart Connected Clothing Market Segmentation

By End-User – Men, Women, Children

By Distribution Channel – Offline, Online

By Product Type – Battery-Charging Handbags, Belts, Gloves and Scarves, Jackets, Sports bras, Sensor Socks, Other

By Application – Healthcare & Medical, Industrial & Military, Fitness & Wellness, Other

By Regional

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Smart Connected Clothing Market Key Players

AiQ Smart Clothing

Cute Circuit, Speedo

Visijax, Nike

Levi´s

Kimberly Clark

O’Neill, My Zone

NuMetrex Owlet

Spiber

TenCate

Schoeller Textiles

Auxetix

Eleksen

Peratech

Odegon Technologies

Exo2

ThermoSoft International

Gentherm

Dropel Fabrics

Marktek

Milliken & Company

Nanex

Noble Biomaterials

Outlast Technologies LLC

Hexoskin

OM Signal

Fibretronic Limited

Ohmatex ApS

Interactive Wear

BASF

Cityzen Sciences

Others

