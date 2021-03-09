Situation Awareness System Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Situation awareness system (SAS) are security systems that help in collecting, visualizing, and analyzing information related to the surrounding and remote environment to facilitate surveillance as well as security. It provides tools necessary to locate, communicate, alert, and provide messaging & file transfer functionality to users, using tactical terminal devices. SAS is the ability to identify, process, and understand critical elements of information and further analyze it with different systems such as surveillance awareness systems. SAS involves awareness of different environmental situations by collection and interpretation of information, which helps companies in taking informed decisions with timely actions. These systems are used across different areas such as traffic control and management that needs continuous monitoring of different events, which is important for timely action. SAS provides number of benefits to organizations including security, threat identification, risk analysis, and strategy planning to decide on the future course of action.

Factors such as rise in adoption of situational awareness systems for disaster management, rise in demand for security and surveillance systems for timely detection of problems, and ongoing improvements in security and public safety fuel the growth of the situational awareness system market. In addition, increase in applications of SAS in military and defense, industrial, and cyber security drives the growth of the market. However, high cost associated with the implementation of SAS and lack of awareness of situation awareness systems are expected to hinder the growth of the market. On the contrary, surge in need for space situational awareness solutions and ongoing military modernization are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

The situation awareness system market is segmented on the basis of component type, product type, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component type, it is bifurcated into network video recorders (NVRs), sensors, global positioning system (GPS), displays, and others. By product type, it is categorized into command & control system, fire & flood alarm system, radio frequency identification (RFID), Radar, chemical biological radiological and nuclear (CBRN) systems, sonar, physical security information management (PSIM)/access control (including HMI), and others. By industry vertical, it is segregated into military & defense, healthcare, aerospace, marine security, automotive, mining and oil & gas, industrial, cyber security, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The market players operating in the Situation awareness system market include Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Collins, Inc., BAE Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Denso Corporation, General Electric, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Harris Corporation, D3 Security Management Systems, Inc., and CNL Software Ltd.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT TYPE

– Network Video Recorders

– Sensors

– Global Positioning System

– Displays

– Others

BY PRODUCT TYPE

– Command & Control System

– Fire & Flood Alarm System

– Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

– Radar

– Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Systems

– Sonar

– Physical Security Information Management (PSIM)

– others

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– Military and Defense

– Healthcare

– Aerospace

– Marine security

– Automotive

– Mining and oil & gas

– Industrial

– Cyber security

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

