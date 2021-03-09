Sensor Fusion System Market 2021 Strategic Assessments- Invensense, Senion, Stmicroelectronics, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Kionix, NXP Semiconductors

Global Sensor Fusion System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The Sensor Fusion System market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. This study provides information about the growth and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Sensor Fusion System Market with its specific geographical regions.

The Sensor Fusion Market was valued at USD 4.72 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 13.62 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026

Top leading Manufacturers Profiled in Sensor Fusion System Market Report are : Invensense, Senion, Stmicroelectronics, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Kionix, NXP Semiconductors, Hillcrest Labs, Analog Devices, Microchip technologies, Renesas Electronics Corp, Baselabs GmbH, Memsic

Global Sensor Fusion System Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Research Study Focus on these Types:

Inertial Combo Sensors Type, Radar + Image Sensors Type, Environmental Sensors Type, IMU + GPS Type, Others

Market Research Study Focus on these Applications:

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Military Application, Environmental Controlling, Robotics, Others

Regional Analysis for Sensor Fusion System Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Sensor Fusion System market is analyzed across key geographies namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Recent Developments

April 2020 – US-based startup Phantom AI raised USD 22 million in Series A financing led by Celeres Investments and joined by Ford Motor and South Korean telecom giant KT Corporation. Phantom AI’s PhantomFusion product is independent sensor fusion and object tracking system that fuses all of the raw data collected from various vehicle sensors. It can also fuse data from up to six cameras and six radars, 360 degrees around a vehicle. ​

March 2020 – US-based CEVA Inc launched SensPro, a high-performance sensor hub DSP architecture designed to handle the broad range of sensor processing and sensor fusion workloads for devices. It consists of an advanced set of software and development tools to expedite system designing LLVM C/C++ compiler, Eclipse-based integrated development environment (IDE), OpenVX API, software libraries for OpenCL, CEVA deep neural network (CDNN) graph compiler including the CDNN-Invite API for the inclusion of custom AI engines, CEVA-CV imaging functions, CEVA-SLAM software development kit and vision libraries, ClearVox noise reduction, WhisPro speech recognition, MotionEngine sensor fusion, and the SenslinQ software framework.​

Sensor Fusion System Market Scenario:

This research report represents a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the Sensor Fusion System Market. Furthermore, it offers massive data relating to recent trends, developments, tools, and methodologies. The research report analyzes the Sensor Fusion System Market in a detailed manner for better insights into the businesses.

Report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, threats, opportunities and trends. The report contains a comprehensive Market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Table of Contents:

-Sensor Fusion System Market Overview

-Economic Impact on Industry

-Market Competition by Manufacturers

-Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

-Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

-Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

-Market Analysis by Application

-Manufacturing Cost Analysis

-Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

-Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

-Market Effect Factors Analysis

-Sensor Fusion System Market Forecast

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

In conclusion, Sensor Fusion System market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market supported elite players, present, past and artistic movement information which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Sensor Fusion System Industry business competitors. Our expert research analyst’s team has been trained to provide in-depth market research report from every individual sector which will be helpful to understand the industry data in the most precise way.

