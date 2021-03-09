RNAi Therapeutics Market To Witness Heightened Revenue of US$  1,209.29 million by 2027 with Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, Silence Therapeutics, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Quark

The RNAi therapeutics market was valued at US$ 618.79 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,209.29 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2027.

RNAi refers to the interference RNA which is responsible to control and manipulate protein translation in the cell. These RNAi are used to silence particular genes that are responsible for diseases. At present, the awareness about RNAi is increasing due to its ability to offer target specific mechanism, leading to superior treatment outcomes. The approach is widely utilized for drug development. Increasing investments in RNAi therapy development coupled with growing prevalence of infectious diseases and chronic conditions are anticipated to drive the RNAi Therapeutics market growth during the forecast period.However, high cost involved in the development of RNAi therapies is likely to restraint the growth of the market during the forecast years.

Continuous R&D activities in RNAi therapeutics have revealed its benefits in tackling a range of chronic disorders such as genetic conditions, renal disorders, neurodegenerative conditions, and oncology. The effectiveness of the outcomes of RNAi therapies is generating investments in the development of new drugs. For instance, in September 2018, Curamir Therapeutics, Inc. received initial financial aid of US$ 10 million from Delos Capital to develop miRNA-based drugs for chemotherapy-resistant cancer.

Top Companies of RNAi Therapeutics Market :

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sanofi

Olix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Glaxosmithkline Plc.

Benitec Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation

Silence Therapeutics

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Quark

RNAi Therapeutics Market By Molecule Type:

Small Interfering RNAs (siRNA)

MicroRNA (miRNA)

RNAi Therapeutics Market By Application:

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Respiratory Disorders

Renal Diseases

Genetic Disorders

Neurodegenerative Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Others

RNAi Therapeutics Market By Route of Administration:

Pulmonary Delivery

Intravenous Injections

Intradermal Injections

Intraperitoneal Injections

Others

RNAi Therapeutics Market By End User:

Research and Academic Laboratories

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Molecule Type-Based Insights

Based on molecule type, the RNAi therapeutics market is segmented into small interfering RNAs (siRNA) and microRNA (miRNA). The small interfering RNAs (siRNA) segment held a larger share of the market in 2019. Growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing preference for small interfering RNAs for drug development and growing number of research partnerships. Further, the MicroRNA (miRNA) segment is expected to register higher CAGR in the global RNAi therapeutics market during the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global RNAi Therapeutics market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue as well as sales volume across regions and further, across all the major countries. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Finally, researchers throw light on different case studies from various c level people like policymakers, business owners, decision-makers and investors. It will help to both established companies as well as new entrants in the market. The notable feature of this informative report is, it has been summarized with RNAi Therapeutics market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It has been aggregated on the basis of regional outlook, key players, segmentation and competitive landscape.

