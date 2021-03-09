Resealable Cans Market Recent Developments, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027

Resealable cans allow consumers to seal or close the can after opening. Resealable packaging maintains the freshness of the products and prevents the spillage. In last decade, the introduction of the stay-on tab was launched, which replaced the risk of injury and spillage by replacing on ring pull cans. To overcome this, the German company Xolution introduced resealable cans to find the gap between caps and bottles which worked by sliding the closure strap back or forward to open the cans. These cans can be more profitable to beverage industries.

Resealable cans can be opened with one hand, are user-friendly, and are usable with a straw. Resealable cans provide beverage industry with innovation and a great branding opportunity and can enhance consumer appeal. Apart from these benefits, resealable cans help control wastage, gives convenience to the consumers, and reduces packaging waste. Future innovation in shape, thickness, color, packaging design and quantity of resealable cans established an upper edge over the traditional cans available in the market. Overall, the outlook for the global resealable cans is expected to be positive during the next decade.

Resealable Cans Market – Dynamics:

Resealable cans are more efficient than PET bottles because of the environmental issues created by PET bottles due to the presence of petroleum. Resealable cans add values and extend the shelf life of beverages. Resealable cans also make consumer’s life more comfortable and add significant benefits to the retailers. Resealable cans can stand out from the crowd because of its advantages.

Child resistant flexible packaging is a new factor which can increase the industrial and economic growth of resealable cans. They need less virgin and energy due to the high demand by consumers and beverage manufacturers. PET bottles have been resealable and easy for the consumers to use; this marked as an indication for resealable cans to set a brand apart from the competition. The cost of resealable cans can hamper the growth prospects during the forecast period.

In the future, many solutions may come up, and resealable cans market can evolve, which could meet the need of the consumers by taking reference from the previous inventions.

The countries such as Germany and Belgium in the European region have the highest consumption of carbonated beverages, and therefore, the market for resealable cans is expected to rise. The resealable cans market in developed countries such as the U.S., Italy, and the UK is expected to have positive growth during the forecast period. It attributed to the high demand for resealable cans incorporated in the packaging of beverages such as cold drinks, soda, energy drinks, and cold coffee. Demand for a more convenient way to store beverages without their wastage, spillage and for being environment-friendly is expected to drive the resealable cans market in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil among others.

