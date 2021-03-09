Real World Evidence Market Competitive Analysis with Size & Share Research and Forecast to 2030

Global Real World Evidence Market to surpass USD 4.74 billion by 2030 from USD 1.11 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 15.95% in the coming years, i.e., 2020-30. RWE market is growing due to rising geriatric population, a shift in value to the volume-based, mounting prevalence of chronic diseases, delays in drug development, and the subsequent increase in development costs which can be improved with the usage of real-world data sets that work as clinical evidence and recognized as efficient solutions by various pharmaceutical companies

Real-world data is derived from various sources associated with the outcomes of the heterogeneous population of patients in real-world settings. It is the clinical confirmation regarding the consumption and potential risks or benefits of a medical product. Real-world data sets are extensively used for various applications such as market access & reimbursement/ coverage decisions, drug development & approvals, medical device development & approvals, and clinical decision-making for real-world evidence which aids in the growth of the overall market. Real-world evidence (RWE) provides clear insight on possible treatment options that function in a wide population in comparison with a few patient pools in clinical trials. RWE insights are important in improving the efficiency of the cost of clinical trials and innovation, drug development, and life cycle management.

Request Free Sample Copy Research Report @

https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-437

Free Sample Includes:

Market size & share analysis

Top market players with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology

Global Real World Evidence Market: Key Players

IQVIA

IBM Corporation

Cognizant

Oracle Corporation

Syneos Health

Pharmaceutical Product Development

Clinigen Group plc

PAREXEL International Corporation

Palantir Technologies

SAS

Other Prominent Players

Global Real World Evidence Market: Segments

Oncology segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Real World Evidence Market is segmented by therapeutic area into Oncology, Immunology, Neurology, Cardiovascular Disease, and Others. The oncology segment held the largest market share in the year 2019 owing to the rising prevalence of cancer across the globe and the conduct of a significant number of clinical oncology trials.

Pharmaceutical & medical device companies’ segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Real World Evidence Market is divided by end-user into Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Companies, and Others. The Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Companies segment held the largest market share in the year 2019 and will continue to dominate the market in the coming years. This is due to the rising importance of RWE studies for the approval and development of drugs, the requirement to prevent costly drug recalls, to assess the performance of drugs in real-world settings, and mounting emphasis on post-market surveillance and drug safety.

Download Free PDF Report [email protected]

https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-437

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Delayed drug development and high development costs

Development of a new pharmaceutical drug is of high risk with fewer chances for a successful outcome, time-consuming, and extremely costly. Healthcare and research organizations confront challenges posed by high costs and lengthy timelines to deliver medicines due to the hike in the emergence of rare diseases and growing inclination towards personalized healthcare. Many companies seek possible ways to cut down the cost of clinical trials and evade barriers to escalate the drug development process.

Digitalization

Mounting use of mobile devices, computers, wearables, and other biosensors to accumulate and store a large volume of health-related data has been rapidly proliferating. Clinical trials in the health care setting can be conducted and properly planned with the help of the gathered data. Besides, with the development of new analytical capabilities, the data is analyzed and the results are applied to the medical product development and approval. Real-world evidence can be derived by the analysis of the real-world data gathered from various sources which are anticipated to drive the global market in the future years.

Restraint

Stringent government regulations

Strict government regulations and policies impede the growth of the global market since the manufacturers are required to obtain permits, licenses, product registrations, and other regulatory approvals to fulfill the security and operating standards of various government bodies. Also, the lack of a universally accepted standard for data collection and reluctance to depend upon real-world studies is expected to limit the growth of the global market.

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC @

https://www.fatposglobal.com/reports/real-world-evidence-market/437

Global Real World Evidence Market: Regions

Global Real World Evidence Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Global Real World Evidence Market in North America held the largest market share in the year 2019. North America will continue to dominate the global Real World Evidence Market due to the presence of a well-established pharmaceutical industry, favorable regulatory environment, persistent expenditure in research & development activities which is projected to boost the market in this region.

Enquire more about this report before purchase @

https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-437

About us

Fatpos Global stands for “Failures Are The Pillar of Success”. We are a rapidly-growing global management consulting, advisory, and market research services provider that aims to aid businesses with bold decisions that help them embrace change for their sustainable growth. With the help of our experts and industry veterans and their years of expertise across different industry verticals, we aid businesses with solutions that help in their efficient decision making and Developing executable strategies. With a vibrant ecosystem of robust digital innovation and a vision for the delivery of management consulting, advisory, and market research services and solutions in better, faster, and transformational growth strategies, we thrive to enable our extraordinary thought leadership processes into our services with the equitable analytical tools and experiences that help us make our clients achieve their goals turn into a reality

Contact us

Fatpos global

United Kingdom

275 New North Road, Islington Suite 1275

London, N1 7AA, UK

+1 (484) 775 0523

[email protected]