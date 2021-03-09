Real Estate Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global real estate market size was valued at $6,872.8 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $8,662.2 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Real estate refers to a property which consists ofland and buildings. It includes apartment, multi-family house,building or complex

, multi-unit housing complex, vacant land, farms, ranches, commercial & industrial infrastructure, and others.

Rise in demand for industrial and commercial infrastructure developments majorly drives the market growth. In addition, growth in public-private partnerships in different countries such as India and China would continue to fuel the growth of the real estate industry.Similarly, growth in the demand for residential development largely propel the market growth. However, slow economic activity after Brexit directly affects the market growth.Furthermore, increase in government investment in infrastructure developmentis expected to further boost the growth of the real estate market.

The global real estate market is segmented on the basis of property, business, and region. By property, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, industrial, and land. By business, it is divided into sales and rental. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The major market participants profiled in this report includeAmerican Tower, AvalonBay Communities, Ayala Land Inc., Gecina, Link REIT, Prologis, Segro, Simon Property Group, Sinar Mas Land, and Welltower.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2018 and 2026.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global real estate market forecast analysis from 2018 to 2026 is included in the report.

The key market players within real estate market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

GLOBAL REAL ESTATE MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PROPERTY

– Residential

– Commercial

– Industrial

– Land

BY BUSINESS

– Sales

– Rental

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY PLAYERS

– American Tower

– AvalonBay Communities

– Ayala Land Inc.

– Gecina

– Link REIT

– Prologis

– Segro

– Simon Property Group

– Sinar Mas Land

– Welltower