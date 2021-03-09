Ready-Mix Concrete Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global ready mix concrete market size was valued at $491,619 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $766,636 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Readymix concrete is a ready to use mixture of water, aggregates, sand, and cement. The mixture is made according to the specification in a concrete manufacturing plant and delivered to the site. The advantages of ready-mix concrete include it requirement ofless workforce, elimination of on-site storage spaces, reduction in processing time, noiseless operation, and low dust production. In addition, its features include high quality concrete, and better convenience.

The factors such as increase in demand for readymix concreate sustainable infrastructure and growth in urbanization and industrialization in developing countries drive the market growth. However, loss of workability in ready mix concrete may hamper the market growth. Furthermore, increase in government and private investments in the infrastructure sector is expected to offer lucrative opportunitiesfor the market player during the forecast period.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR595

The global ready mix concrete market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. By type, the market is transit mix concrete, central mix concrete, and shrink mix concrete. By application, it is divided into commercial & infrastructure, residential, and industrial.By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The major market participants profiled in this report includeACC Limited, Barney & Dickenson, Inc., CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Heidelberg Cement, Holcim Ltd., SIKA Group, Ultra Tech Cement Limited, Vicat SA, CRH plc, and Vulcan Materials Company.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2018 and 2026.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global ready mix concrete market forecast analysis from 2018 to 2026 is included in the report.

The key market players within ready mix concrete market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the ready mix concrete industry.

GLOBAL READY MIX CONCRETE MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

– Transit Mix Concrete

– Central Mix Concrete

– Shrink Mix Concrete

BY APPLICATION

– Commercial and Infrastructure

– Residential

– Industrial

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o Italy

o France

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR595

KEY PLAYERS

– ACC Limited

– Barney & Dickenson, Inc.

– CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

– Heidelberg Cement

– Holcim Ltd.

– SIKA group

– Ultra Tech Cement Limited

– Vicat SA, CRH plc

– Vulcan Materials Company