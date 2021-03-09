Railway System Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Rolling systems refer to any moving vehicle on railroads, including locomotives, metros, monorails, trams, freight wagons, and passenger coaches. Passenger transit includes trains that are used to transport passengers from one place to another. However, cargo train is a freight train that is used to transport goods or products from one place to another. Rolling stock such as locomotives are powered with various propulsion types such as diesel, electric, electros-diesel, and others.

The market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the years, owing to increased budget for railways development and rise in adoption of public transportation.

Various developed countries are incorporating autonomous trains, which in turn is anticipated to propel the market for railway systems. For instance, autonomous trains in the UK operate in all levels of automation from metros to trams. The first automated train ran in the UK in 2018. Although there are several automated metro lines running at different levels, the UK still lacks complete automation. However, the level of automation serves passenger type on a wider scale. In addition, France has the most advanced autonomous rail network across the globe. This rail network mainly serves the passenger transit segment. However, Societe Nationale des Chemins de Fer francais (SNCF), France’s national state-owned railway company, is targeting to launch fully autonomous trains in next the five years focusing on both passenger and freight trains.

The railway system market is segmented on the basis of system type, rolling stock type, end use, and region. System type segment includes auxiliary power, HVAC, propulsion, on-board vehicle control, train information, and train safety. Further, based on type, the market is categorized into locomotives, metros, monorails, trams, freight wagons, passenger coaches, and others. Based on end use, the market is classified into passenger transit, and cargo train. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the railway system market include ALSTOM, Bombardier, CRRC, General Electric, Siemens, Hitachi, Stadler Rail AG, The Greenbrier Companies, Transmashholding, Trinity Industries, Inc., and others.

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global railway system market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By System Type

o Auxiliary Power

o HVAC

o Propulsion

o On board Vehicle Control

o Train Information

o Train Safety

By Rolling Stock Type

o Locomotives

o Metros

o Monorails

o Trams

o Freight Wagons

o Passenger Coaches

o Others

By End Use

o Passenger Transit

o Cargo Train

By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

o Alstom

o Bombardier Transportation

o CRRC Corporation Limited

o General Electric

o Hitachi, Ltd.

o Siemens

o Stadler Rail AG

o The Greenbrier Companies

o TRANSMASHHOLDING

o Trinity Industries, Inc.