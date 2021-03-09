Printed Circuit Board Market Technological Trends And Opportunities 2021 To 2025

The Printed Circuit Board Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The Printed Circuit Board market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.12% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025) and was valued at USD 58.91 billion in 2019, and it is projected to be worth USD 75.72 billion by 2025 during the period 2020-2025.”

Top Leading Companies of Printed Circuit Board Market are Jabil Inc., Wurth elektronik group (Wurth group), TTM Technologies, Inc., Becker & Muller Schaltungsdruck GmbH, Advanced Circuits Inc., Sumitomo Corporation, Murrietta Circuits, Unimicron Technology Corporation, Tripod Technology Corporation, AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG, Nippon Mektron Ltd., Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited and others.

Key Market Trends:

Consumer Electronics is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

– The usage of printed circuit boards (PCBs) is abundant in any electronic equipment, including calculators and remote control units, large circuit boards, and an increasing number of white goods, which is contributing to the market growth considerably.

– The increasing usage of mobile phones is further anticipated to drive the market for PCBs across the world. For instance, according to the Germany statistical office, at the beginning of 2019, nearly every household (97%) owned at least one mobile phone, compared to 94%, early in 2014. Mobile subscribers are also expected to grow from 5.1 billion in 2018 to 5.8 billion in 2025. (GSM 2019 Report). Due to the miniaturization trend of mobile devices such as smartphones, laptops and tablets for consumer convenience, there has been a rise in the manufacturing of the Printed Circuit Board (PCB).

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

