Predictive Analytics in Banking Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Predictive analytics comprises predictive model, and data mining using multivariate analyzing techniques such as time series, regression analysis, and decision tree. The technology uses several statistical and analytical techniques for developing predictive models to deliver enhanced solutions by identifying outcome of future events and customer behavior of organizations through historical data & current data. This technique allows banks and financial industry for analyzing customer behavior, customer segmentation, risk assessment and future trend. The banks build a customer experience strategy to make improvements in their email & print communications, financial services and online & mobile banking services. These enhanced improvements in customer experience have been helping organizations to boost profit and increase customer retentions.

Moreover, the predictive analytics offers a clear view into customer satisfaction trend, better risk and complaint management, cross sell & up sell opportunities, thus help in increasing operational efficiency of banks.

Predictive analytics have been helping the bank and financial institutions to predict their incoming and outgoing property payment and customer flow, which is driving the growth of the market. In addition, significant increase in fraudulent activities such as accounting fraud, money laundering and payment card fraud, is the major factor driving the global predictive analytics in banking market growth. However, issues associated with implementation and integration among banks and financial institutions hamper the growth of the market. Conversely, integration of artificial intelligence in mobile banking apps and a rise in demand from developing economies are expected to provide major opportunities for the growth of the predictive analytics in banking market during the forecast period.

The global predictive analytics in banking market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, organization size, application, and region. In terms of component, it is bifurcated into solution and services. Based on deployment model, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. In terms of organization, the market is segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. As per application, it is divided into fraud detection & prevention, customer management, sales & marketing, workforce management and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the predictive analytics in bankingmarket analysis are Alteryx, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Inc., Tableau Software, Inc., Teradata Corporation and TIBCO Software, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

