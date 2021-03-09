Prediction of LED Secondary Optic Global Market – Key Players 2020-2027
This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of LED Secondary Optic, presents the global LED Secondary Optic market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025. In terms of production side, this report researches the LED Secondary Optic capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of LED Secondary Optic by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc. Secondary optics are those optics which exist outside of the LED package, such as reflector, TIR lenses, Fresnel lenses, and pillow lenses. Secondary optics are used to create the desired appearance and beam pattern of the LED signal lamp. LEDs generally emit light at a 120-degree viewing angle. LED applications that require more focused light often use a secondary optic that is placed over the LED, which internally reflects light into a spot, medium spot, wide spot or elliptical spot pattern. Secondary optics are used to modify the output beam of the LED such that the output beam of the finished signal lamp will efficiently meet the desired photometric specification. In addition, secondary optics serve an aesthetic purpose by determining the lit and unlit appearance of the signal lamp. The primary optic is included in the LED package, and the secondary optics are part of the finished signal lamp. There are two primary categories of secondary optics used, those that spread the incoming light (diverging optics), and those that gather the incoming light into a collimated beam (collimating optics). The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times. Price in US and EU is much higher than that of China and other developing countries due to their high quality and powerful functionalities. Developing countries such as China and India is more likely to attract more investment opportunity for their potential demand. The LED Secondary Optic market was valued at 690 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 2990 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for LED Secondary Optic.
Leading industry players covered in this report are:
FRAEN Corporation
ShenZhen Likeda Optical
GAGGIONE (Lednlight)
Bicom Optics
LEDIL Oy
HENGLI Optical
Darkoo Optics
FORTECH
B&M Optics Co., Ltd
Carclo Optics
Ledlink Optics
Brightlx Limited
Auer Lighting
Aether systems Inc
Chun Kuang Optics
Wuxi Kinglux Glass Lens
Kunrui optical
Global LED Secondary Optic market: Application segments
Street Lighting
Commercial Lighting
Architectural Lighting
Indoor Lighting
Automotive Lighting
Others
LED Secondary Optic Type Abstract
Based on the basis of the type, the LED Secondary Optic can be segmented into:
Reflector
LED Secondary Lens
Others
Regional Segment Analysis
The report focuses on detailed analysis of major regions like North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia), and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).
Target Audience for this Report
– LED Secondary Optic manufacturers
– LED Secondary Optic traders, distributors, and suppliers
– LED Secondary Optic industry associations
– Product managers, LED Secondary Optic industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
– Market Research and consulting firms
– Research & Clinical Laboratories
Key Questions Answered by This Report:
What is the size and CAGR of the LED Secondary Optic Market?
What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
Which are the leading companies in the global market?
How will the LED Secondary Optic Market advance in the coming years?
What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?
Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?
What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the LED Secondary Optic Market?
