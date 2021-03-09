Prediction of LED Secondary Optic Global Market – Key Players 2020-2027

This latest LED Secondary Optic report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of LED Secondary Optic, presents the global LED Secondary Optic market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025. In terms of production side, this report researches the LED Secondary Optic capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of LED Secondary Optic by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc. Secondary optics are those optics which exist outside of the LED package, such as reflector, TIR lenses, Fresnel lenses, and pillow lenses. Secondary optics are used to create the desired appearance and beam pattern of the LED signal lamp. LEDs generally emit light at a 120-degree viewing angle. LED applications that require more focused light often use a secondary optic that is placed over the LED, which internally reflects light into a spot, medium spot, wide spot or elliptical spot pattern. Secondary optics are used to modify the output beam of the LED such that the output beam of the finished signal lamp will efficiently meet the desired photometric specification. In addition, secondary optics serve an aesthetic purpose by determining the lit and unlit appearance of the signal lamp. The primary optic is included in the LED package, and the secondary optics are part of the finished signal lamp. There are two primary categories of secondary optics used, those that spread the incoming light (diverging optics), and those that gather the incoming light into a collimated beam (collimating optics). The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times. Price in US and EU is much higher than that of China and other developing countries due to their high quality and powerful functionalities. Developing countries such as China and India is more likely to attract more investment opportunity for their potential demand. The LED Secondary Optic market was valued at 690 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 2990 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for LED Secondary Optic.

Leading industry players covered in this report are:

FRAEN Corporation

ShenZhen Likeda Optical

GAGGIONE (Lednlight)

Bicom Optics

LEDIL Oy

HENGLI Optical

Darkoo Optics

FORTECH

B&M Optics Co., Ltd

Carclo Optics

Ledlink Optics

Brightlx Limited

Auer Lighting

Aether systems Inc

Chun Kuang Optics

Wuxi Kinglux Glass Lens

Kunrui optical

Global LED Secondary Optic market: Application segments

Street Lighting

Commercial Lighting

Architectural Lighting

Indoor Lighting

Automotive Lighting

Others

LED Secondary Optic Type Abstract

Based on the basis of the type, the LED Secondary Optic can be segmented into:

Reflector

LED Secondary Lens

Others

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of LED Secondary Optic Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of LED Secondary Optic Market by Types

4 Segmentation of LED Secondary Optic Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of LED Secondary Optic Market in Major Countries

7 North America LED Secondary Optic Landscape Analysis

8 Europe LED Secondary Optic Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific LED Secondary Optic Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa LED Secondary Optic Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Regional Segment Analysis

The report focuses on detailed analysis of major regions like North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia), and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Target Audience for this Report

– LED Secondary Optic manufacturers

– LED Secondary Optic traders, distributors, and suppliers

– LED Secondary Optic industry associations

– Product managers, LED Secondary Optic industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

– Market Research and consulting firms

– Research & Clinical Laboratories

Key Questions Answered by This Report:

What is the size and CAGR of the LED Secondary Optic Market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

Which are the leading companies in the global market?

How will the LED Secondary Optic Market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?

Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the LED Secondary Optic Market?

