Pre-Engineered Buildings Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global pre-engineered buildings market size was valued at $12,561.8 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $37,807.3 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Pre-engineered buildings are frames of steel fabricated in a factory for assembly and shipped on site. These pre-engineered buildings include structural arrangement with wall coverings and roof, which consist of beams & columns, rigid frames, and steel plates. These structures have extensive applications in the construction of hospitals, airplane hangars, warehouses, office complexes, shopping centers, distribution centers, and retail stores. They are efficient and economical as compared to the conventional structure.

The factors such as reduced cost and time required for construction, increase in focus toward affordable warehouse structures, and surge in demand for new construction, owing to growth in population and rapid urbanization drive the pre-engineered buildings market growth. However, volatility in raw material prices is expected to hamper the demand for pre-engineered buildings. Furthermore, the government initiative toward green building concept for resource efficiency may offer lucrative growth opportunities for the pre-engineered buildings market players during the forecast period.

The global pre-engineered buildings market is segmented based onstructure, application, and region. Bystructure, the market is bifurcated into single-story and multi-story. By application, it is divided into commercial and industrial. Byregion, the pre-engineered buildings market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The major market participants profiled in this report include BlueScope Steel,

Era Infra,Everest Industries,Interarch Building Products,Jindal Buildsys,

Kirby Building Systems,Lloyd Insulations,PEB Steel Buildings,Tiger Steel Engineering, and Zamil Steel.

GLOBAL PRE-ENGINEERED BUILDINGS MARKET SEGMENTS

BY STRUCTURE

– Single-story

– Multi-story

BY APPLICATION

– Commercial

– Industrial

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY PLAYERS

