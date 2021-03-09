Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market: Emerging Trends, Business Growth Opportunities, Major Driving Factors

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global physician cosmeceuticals market. Rising demand for cosmeceuticals, increasing emphasis on beauty and appearance, and rising awareness about anti-aging are major drivers of the global market.

The global physician dispensed cosmeceuticals market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on product type and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global physician dispensed cosmeceuticals market.

Global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

Physician dispensed cosmeceuticals are cosmetic products that contain active ingredients to target the clinically visible signs of aging, infection, or other imperfections in one’s personal appearance.

The market is expected to expand at a rapid pace, marked by a sea change in market dynamics, with dermatologists, trichologists, and skin care specialists turning into entrepreneurs. Consequently, the market is gradually becoming fragmented due to mushrooming skin and hair clinics and treatment centers, which are startups by physicians who prescribe branded cosmeceuticals products. Some of these physician-turned entrepreneurs also recommend locally manufactured low-cost products developed by their own clinics. Dermatologists claim that there is an increasing tendency of pharmacy benefit managers as well as consumers to reject cosmeceuticals that are not able to produce visible results and are expensive. Therefore, the product should prove its claims to remain competitive in this market. The global physician dispensed cosmeceuticals market was valued at US$ 13,146.80 Mn in 2017. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2018 to 2026.

The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals market.

The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals market. Key players operating in the global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals market that have been profiled in this report.

Key Players of Global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market:

This report profiles major players in the global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments

The global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a number of international as well as regional players

Key players operating in the global physician dispensed cosmeceuticals market include Allergan plc, Jan Marini Skin Research, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, L’Oreal S.A., Procter & Gamble Co., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Unilever plc, and ZO Skin Health Inc., and L’Oreal S.A. These companies have diverse product offerings and extensive distribution systems across the world. Moreover, entry of small players, especially in the emerging markets of Asia, is being witnessed. However, stringent regulatory framework and high-quality standards set by market leaders are anticipated to restrain the penetration of new entrants in the market.

