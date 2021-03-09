Pasta Sauce Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Pasta saucesare manufactured by using fresh or canned tomato and can be used in any recipe such as pasta, meat-based and vegetable.They are used to provide a proper taste and aroma to the various pasta recipes.These sauces are made using various condiments, vegetables, spices, and regular ingredients that can be used to produce general sauce. There are various types of pasta sauces that include red sauce, white sauce, green sauce, emulsified sauce, meat-based sauce, vegetable sauce, hot sauce, sweet sauce, butter sauce, and black sauce. The pasta sauces available in the global market are Tomato Basil, Marinara, Arrabbiata, Puttanesca, Garlic & Onion, Roasted Portobello, 4 Cheese, Mushroom & Green Peppers, Mushroom & Eggplant, Primavera, Napolitana, Bolognese Sauce, Spicy Bolognese, 3 Meat Sauce, Italian Sausage, Spicy Italian Sausage, Lasagna Sauce, Green or Black Olive Tapenade, Tomato & Basil Bruschetta and Artichoke Bruschetta. The adoption of pasta sauce has been quite high in thedeveloped countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Germany, while emerging countries such as China, Brazil and India are catching up quickly.

The global pasta sauce market has witnessed significant growth over the years and is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period. This can be attributed to growing influence and adoption of western food culture among consumers. Moreover, rise in consumers interest in hotels and restaurantssector for the western food due to reduced allocated time for the household work such as cooking,has paved the way for the pasta sauce market. In addition,increase in disposable income and improvement in living standards in the emerging countries such as China and India, along with rise in affinity of consumers in emerging economies toward delicious and spicy food productsboost the demand for condiments and pasta sauce.However, fluctuation in the cost of raw materials of the pasta sauce increases the cost of pasta sauce, which is expected to restrict the growth of the global market. On the contrary, rise in influence of western food in the emerging and untapped regions is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the pasta sauce market.

The pasta sauce market has been segmented based on type, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is split into red sauce, white sauce, green sauce, emulsified sauce, meat-based sauce, vegetable sauce, and others. Based on distribution channel, it is segmented into supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, grocery stores, and online stores. On the basis of region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include B&G Foods, Inc., Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A, Campbell Soup Company, ConAgra Foods, Inc., Del Monte Foods, Inc., Lassonde Industries Inc., Mars, Incorporated, Mizkan America, Inc., Premier Foods Group Limited., and The Kraft Heinz Company.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

– By Type

o Red Sauce

o White Sauce

o Green Sauce

o Emulsified Sauce

o Meat-based Sauce

o Vegetable sauce

o Others

– By Distribution Channel

o Supermarket/Hypermarket

o Convenience Stores

o Grocery Stores

o Online Stores

– By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

