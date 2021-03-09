Panel Level Packaging Market Enhancement, Latest Trends, Growth and Opportunity during 2021 to 2025

The Panel Level Packaging Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The panel level packaging (PLP) market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 28.0% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.”

Top Leading Companies of Panel Level Packaging Market are Amkor Technology, Inc., Deca Technologies, Lam Research Corporation, ASE Group, Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd., Fraunhofer Institute for Reliability and Microintegration IZM, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited, Shinko Electric Industries Co, Ltd. and others.

Key Market Trends:

Consumer Electronics is Expected to Hold Major Share

– Mobile consumer electronics are powering a new wave of developments in electronic packaging. In the United States, with increasing consumer electronic sales year on year, the demand for panel-level packaging significantly rises. Further, Berlin’s Fraunhofer IZM is the place to be for leading industry players wishing in developing the fundamental processes for the new panel-level packaging and creates viable first demonstrators on large-scale organic substrate formats in the consumer electronics. After the successful venture for two years, the consortium is focused on embracing new members with new research avenues.

– Moreover, at the start of 2020, TSMC was investing heavily in 5nm fabrication. TSMC’s 7nm process is at its peak, receiving vast numbers of orders from AMD for its Ryzen 3000-series CPUs and Navi graphics cards and other customers, including Apple and Huawei. On the 5nm front, TSMC is working with EUV lithography, similar to what Samsung is accomplishing, and the company expects 10% of 2020’s year’s revenue to come from its 5nm EUV lines. After the 3nm process takes over, TSMC expects mass production to start in 2022. This significantly drives the market in the future period.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.