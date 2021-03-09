Packaging Waste Recycling Market Segmentation, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027

To do away with packaging waste is the vital concern in today’s world. Both developing and developed countries are relentlessly implementing various rules and regulations to recycle and minimize huge waste that is generated from glass, metal, plastic and paper packaging products.

Increasing concern towards plastic waste is likely result in ban on plastic packaging products in many parts of the world. There has been an exponential rise in plastic waste in the last decade owing to increased need for consumer goods and packaged food across the globe. It is forecasted that even less than 40% of the total plastic waste is recycled globally. Either large parts of such plastic waste are thrown into the ocean or it ends up in landfill.

Polypropylene, Polyethylene, PVC are non-biodegradable plastics and these plastics take more than 400 years to break down. Non-recyclable packaging waste pollutes the environment resulting in health hazards. Household wastes contribute to more than 50% of the total collected plastic waste worldwide. Buckets, bottles, equipment, jars etc. comprise household waste. Many packaging companies are focusing on the reduction of packaging products’ weight so as to further lessen the consumption of packaging material thereby leading to generation of less plastic waste.

Transparency Market Research has produced a new report on global packaging waste recycling market. In the report, every facet of global packaging waste recycling has been elucidated so that enough information could be provided for the businesses pertaining to the market to flourish in the forthcoming years.

Global Packaging Waste Recycling Market: Notable Developments

Industry players of the global packaging waste recycling market are relentlessly opting for mergers and acquisitions to expand their product portfolio. Many new innovative ideas are coming up to keep the businesses floating in the coming years and gain upper hand in the competition.

Bombay Municipal Corporation has asked plastic bottle manufacturers selling beverages to set up six mechanized facilities in Mumbai, India. These facilities would segregate various types of dry garbage. The plant will separate dry waste components and prepare material, which is recyclable such as plastic.

American multinational beverage, snack and food multinational PepsiCo, Inc. announced its plans to lessen plastic waste. The company said that they would sell Aquafina-brand water in aluminum cans thereby ditching plastic bottles as early as next year.

Some of the major players in the global packaging waste recycling industry analyzed in this report are Green Line Polymers, Inc., CarbonLite Industries LLC, Pioneer Industries International Inc., Clean Tech Incorporated, B. Schoenberg & Co. Inc., and National Fiber Supply LLC.

Global Packaging Waste Recycling Market: Key Trends

The market trends and opportunities of the global packaging waste recycling market are as mentioned below:

Widespread Media Coverage Leads to Increased Awareness

Environmental lobby groups are pressurizing on various industries for decades. In the recent years, issues such as perceived over-packaging received wide coverage by media houses. The latest issue that has been receiving wide coverage and gaining traction amongst the campaigners is ocean plastic. Making repetitive use of worrying imagery in media coverage has made marine pollution a burning issue.

Along with this is movement by common people trying to live plastic-free life and many aspiring for a zero-waste lifestyle that does not necessarily stress on just one substance. Although such people are relatively low in number as compared to the total global population, nevertheless their influence is widespread owing to the usage of social media platforms. Social media has an important role to play in the success of numerous online petitions through various online communities such as Changemakers.

Global Packaging Waste Recycling Market: Geographical Analysis

Based on geography, the global packaging waste recycling market is divided into seven geographies, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Japan. North America and Europe are leading the global packaging waste recycling market with the maximum number of waste recycling companies. Though Asia-Pacific produce most of the packaging waste across the globe, there isn’t enough penetration of recycling companies in the region. Furthermore, owing to absence of segregation systems and proper collection, the recycling process becomes costly and inefficient.