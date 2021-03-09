Otorhinolaryngology Devices Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global otorhinolaryngology devices market was valued at $9,268 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $13,999 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Otorhinolaryngology devices are used to treat and diagnose disorders related to ear, nose, and throat, such as smelling disorders, hearing disorders as well as problems associated with speaking or snoring. It includes several diagnostics and surgical products such as endoscopes, powered surgical instruments, handheld surgical instruments, balloon sinus dilation devices, hearing screening devices, hearing aids, hearing implants, CO2 lasers, image-guided surgery systems, ear tubes, nasal and otological devices. These otorhinolaryngology devices assist otolaryngologists for the treatment of patients suffering from disorders of ear, nose, throat, and related structures of the head & neck.

The global otorhinolaryngologydevices market is anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period due to technological advancements and rise in prevalence rate of diseases that require otorhinolaryngology devices. In addition, favorable FDA approvals & reimbursement policies in developed economies, surge in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries, and shorter recovery time & minimal postoperative complications further drive the growth of the global otorhinolaryngology devices market. However, high cost of otorhinolaryngology instruments and procedure and stringent government regulations hinder the growth of the market globally. On the contrary, various growth opportunities from emerging economies are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the otorhinolaryngology devices market growth.

The global otorhinolaryngology devices market is segmented on the basis of product, end user, and region. By product, the market is bifurcated into diagnostic devices, surgical devices, hearing aids, image-guided surgery systems, and others. By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ENT clinics, and others. Regionwise, the otorhinolaryngology devices market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Product

o Diagnostic Devices

o Surgical Devices

o Hearing Aids

o Image-guided Surgery Systems

o Others

– By End User

o Hospitals

o ENT Clinics

o Others

– By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

Australia

Japan

India

China

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Atos Medical AB

– Cochlear Ltd.

– Freudenberg SE (InHealth Technologies, Inc.)

– Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

– Johnson & Johnson (Acclarent, Inc.)

– Medtronic Plc.

– Olympus Corporation

– Sonova Group

– Starkey Hearing Technologies

– Stryker Corporation

The other players in the value chain (profiles not included in the report)

– Smith & Nephew plc

– Hoya Corporation

– William Demant Holdings A/S

– Stema Medizin

– Siemens Healthcare