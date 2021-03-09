Operating Room Management Share to be Double During Forecast Year 2019-2030

Global Operating Room Management Market to exceed USD 6.06 billion by 2030 from USD 2.23 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 10.50% in the coming years, i.e., 2020-30. Global operating room (OR) management is anticipated to observe growth in the future years owing to advancements in technologies, rise in geriatric population, increased investments and initiatives by the government, and rising prevalence of diseases among the populace across the globe which would require the use of operating room management for the effective and efficient functioning of the OR.

An operating room (OR) is a facility at the hospital where surgical operations are performed in a sterilized environment. The operating room demands efficient management which is achieved by training the resident surgeons, effective scheduling, curtailing the duration of the medical case through parallel processing, the optimal choice of aesthetic methods, and monitoring the overall functioning of the operating room. Operating room management necessitates proper management of the OR to ensure efficient and safe care to the patients. OR managers usually plan and implement much of the decision-making, such as estimation of case duration, allocation of OR time, and assign staffing before the day of the surgery. Operational efficiency can be achieved through operating room management by performing several surgical procedures with limited resources.

Global Operating Room Management Market: Key Players

COMEG Medical Technologies

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Surgical Information Systems

Omnicell

Stryker Corporation

Richard Wolf

Brainlab

EIZO

Picis Clinical Solutions

Getinge

Other Prominent Players

Global Operating Room Management Market: Segments

Software segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Operating Room Management market is segmented by component into Software and Services. The software segment held the largest market share in the year 2019 owing to rising demand for the installation of the operating room management software.

Operating room supply management segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Operating Room Management market is divided by solutions into Data management and communications solutions, Anesthesia information management system, Operating Room Supply Management Solution, Operating Room Scheduling Solution, Performance Management solution, and Other solutions. The operating room supply management segment held the largest market share in the year 2019 and will continue to dominate the market in the coming years due to its rising demand and considerable role in the efficient management of the operating room expenditure.

Cloud-based segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Operating Room Management market is bifurcated by delivery mode into On-premise, Web-based and Cloud-based. Cloud-based segment held the largest market share in the year 2019 and will continue to dominate the market in the coming years owing to the benefits associated with it such as scalable data storage, machine-learning capabilities, scalable computing power, and its ability to transfer the data at a faster speed.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Advancements in Technology

With the developments in technology and introduction of new methods of treating patients such as robot-assisted surgeries, the rising number of minimally invasive surgeries, and mounting inclination towards non-invasive surgical procedures are increasing the demand for the OR management software which is driving the growth of the global market.

Cost-Efficient

Operating room management comprises software-based solutions that aim at offering the proper functioning of operating rooms to enhance their efficiency and productivity. This increases the cost-effectiveness by performing an increased number of surgical procedures with limited available resources which curtails pricing pressures on hospitals and improves patient satisfaction level.

Restraint

Dearth in skilled professionals

Higher costs involved in the installation and maintenance of the operating management room system are restraining the growth of the global market. Besides, a lack of skilled professionals to operate the system is also anticipated to impede the growth of the global market.

Global Operating Room Management Market: Regions

Global Operating Room Management Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. Global Operating Room Management Market in North America held the largest market share in the year 2019. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to rising investments and the introduction of various reforms to modernize the health care system, increasing requirements to curb healthcare costs, and enriched IT infrastructure in the region. Also, the growing patient volume, need to reduce healthcare costs, and the rising need for accurate disease diagnosis and treatment is anticipated to drive market growth in the region

