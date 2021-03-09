Oman Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2020-2025

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Oman Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Oman Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Oman Third-Party Logistics (3PL) investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Oman Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market

Exel Logistics, Menlo Worldwide Logistics, FedEx, Ryder Logistics, Tibbett, and Britten, among others.

The Oman 3PL market is expected to register a growth rate of over 6.5% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Market Overview:

Increasing trade with the GCC, Asia, and Europe is the major driver for 3PL companies in the region. The logistics sector has gained a special focus of the government due to its potential and the geostrategic location of the country. Given the political uncertainty in the gulf area, Oman offers a safe by-pass to some of the major trade lanes of the world.

The government of Oman is planning to bring down the economy’s dependence on the oil and gas sector by aggressively diversifying into other industry verticals. Government initiatives such as an investment of USD 50 billion in infrastructure projects over the next 15 years until 2028 is expected to benefit the overall logistics industry of the country.

Get Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Oman Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market 2020 Before the purchase

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152039/oman-third-party-logistics-3pl-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=46&Source=MW

Market Insights:

Investments in the Country Boosting the Logistics Sector

Having a coastline of 2,100 kilometers at the mouth of the Gulf, and good relations with its neighbors, Oman has a unique opportunity to become the logistics gateway to the GCC consumers and a key center between Europe and Asia. The Omani government is taking up the promotion of Oman as a main logistics center in the region through infrastructure investments improving the national logistics development plans, economic diversification, and an increase in trade with the GCC, Asia, and African nations.

The logistics industry in Oman is undergoing a change in conquering the infrastructure block, which includes a lack of investment in the port handling capacity, and a poor land transportation network with the other Gulf Cooperation Council nations.

– On January 2020, UAE based Tristar Group announced a deal to lease about 11,000 sq. meters of land to develop a logistics project in the Port of Duqm with 3,048 sq. meters of covered warehouse capacity, 5,000 pallet positions, and a yard for future expansion offering 3PL as well as 4PL services.

Fisheries boosting the demand for cold chain logistics

Oman is facing a steady growth in the demand for refrigerated trucks with the increasing demand for frozen food and ready-to-eat meals. The need for special care along with the developing standard of living of the urban population has led the food & beverage sector to become the largest end-user in the industry. Oman has a huge consumer base of fish with an annual consumption of 28 kg fish per person. The Omani Government is focusing on increasing the fish production of the country. There is a rush in the business of hyper marts and convenience stores across Oman, especially in the online grocery delivery segment. These factors are demanding huge investments in cold chain logistics in terms of advanced trucks with regulated temperatures, multi-level refrigeration and RFID technology, and storage facilities.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152039/oman-third-party-logistics-3pl-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=46&Source=MW

Regions are covered By Oman Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of Oman Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market

-Changing Oman Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

-Historical, current and projected Oman Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Oman Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Frequently Asked Questions About Oman Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market:

– What are the recent developments and government policies?

– Why might we forecast a downturn in a particular economy next year?

– Why do we say the currency is set to appreciate?

– What countries and sectors offer the highest potential?

– Where are the greatest dangers?

We Also Offer Customization on report based on specific client Requirement

– Country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply-chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

ABOUT US

Market Insights Reports is an online market research reports library of 500,000 in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Market Insights Reports offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food, and beverages, water, advanced materials, and much more.

Contact Us

Irfan Tamboli – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]