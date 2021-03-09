North America Cotton Seed Treatment Market Growing Demands, Supply and Business Outlook 2021 to 2027-–Nufarm limited, Bayer AG, Syngenta, BASF SE, Corteva

The report titled “North America Cotton Seed Treatment Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The North America Cotton Seed Treatment market is expected to register a CAGR of around 8.9%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2027.

Top Companies in the Global North America Cotton Seed Treatment Market: –Nufarm limited, Bayer AG, Syngenta, BASF SE, Corteva, UPL Limited, Albaugh LLC, FMC Corporation, Adama Agriculture Solutions

Market Overview:

The vast area under cotton cultivation coupled with soil born pests is the prime driver of the market. A significant shift was noticed in the adoption of genetically modified cotton in north American countries. In 2018, the United States planted 5.06 million hectares of GM cotton. The widespread adoption of GM cotton has resulted in increased usage of cotton seed treatment products.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Cotton Cultivation Drives the Market

Rising cotton cultivation in the North American region has been directly promoting the cotton seed treatment market. According to FAO, the total cotton cultivation area increased to 4.2 million hectares in 2018 from 3.8 million hectares in 2016. It is anticipated that the growing demand for cotton from the textile industry boosts cotton cultivation in North America fuelling the cotton seed treatment market.

United States Dominates the Market

The Unied States dominates the market as it produces almost 95% of the cotton in North America. According to FAO, The country produced 11.4 million metric tons of cotton in 2018, with an area of 4.2 million hectares. According to ITC Trade Map Database, The country is the second-largest exporter of cotton with an export value of USD 6.1 billion in 2019, which is USD 398 million more than the export value in 2018. Therefore owing to the huge import demand from other countries the cotton cultivation is anticipated to grow at a lightening rate, elevating the cotton seed treatment market.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global North America Cotton Seed Treatment market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

North America Cotton Seed Treatment Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

