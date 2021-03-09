News: Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market Overview, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Technological Innovations with Economic Indicators By 2026

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Charts & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This also Report has also been compiled to provide various market aspects such as size, share, trends, dynamics, growth, sales, and industry analysis. The competitive analysis taken place in this report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.

Global veterinary diagnostics market is registering a substantial CAGR of 8.76% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to factors such as increasing awareness about animal healthcare, and increase in the number of veterinary practitioners drives the market growth.

Market Restraints

The surging pet care costs is restraining the growth of the market

The substandard healthcare facilities in low and middle income countries is hampering the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market

By Product

Instruments

Consumables

By Technology

Immunodiagnostics Lateral Flow Assays Lateral Flow Rapid Tests Lateral Flow Strip Readers Elisa Tests Allergen-Specific Immunodiagnostic Tests Immunoassays Analyzers

Clinical Biochemistry Clinical Chemistry Analysis Clinical Chemistry Reagent Clips and Cartridges Glucose Monitoring Blood Glucose Strips Glucose Monitors Urine Glucose Strips Blood Gas & Electrolyte Analysis Blood Gas and Electrolyte Reagent Clips and Cartridges Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Molecular Diagnostics Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Microarrays

Hematology Hematology Cartridges Hematology Analyzers

Urinalysis Urinalysis Clips & Cartridges/Panels Urine Analyzers Urine Test Strips

Others

Leading Key Players:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global veterinary diagnostics market are IDEXX, Abaxis, NEOGEN CORPORATION, bioMérieux SA, Randox Laboratories Ltd., QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Heska Corporation, Zoetis, Covetrus, IDvet, Pfizer Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Virbac, Mindray DS USA Inc., VCA Inc., URIT MEDICAL ELECTRONIC CO. LTD., BPC Biosed srl, HORIBA Ltd., FUJIFILM Corporation, Alvedia and ACON Laboratories Inc. among others.

