News: Global Vaccines Market Report 2020 Global Industry Statistics & Regional Outlook to 2027

The vaccines market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 61,988.47 million by 2028. Growing immunization programs and campaigns and high prevalence of chronic conditions such as flu and bacterial infectious diseases are the major drivers which has propelled the demand of the vaccines market in the forecast period.

Scope of the Malaria Vaccines Market

Malaria vaccines market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, as part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, in the Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

All country based analysis of the malaria vaccines market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. Based on agent, the market is segmented into plasmodium falciparum, plasmodium vivax and anopheles’ species. Based on vaccine type, the market is segmented into pre-erythrocytic, erythrocytic, multi-antigen and others. On the basis of end-user s, the market is segmented into hospitals, specialty centres and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market has been bifurcated into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy and retail pharmacy.

Malaria vaccines are therapeutics that offer protection against infectious diseases called malaria that are transmitted by mosquitoes. Malaria is also referred to as a plasmodium infection transmitted through the bite of female anopheles mosquitoes that are infected. The long-term disease is defined by chills, fever and sweating.

By Geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

PRECIGEN

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Nobelpharma Co., Ltd

Sanaria

Zydus Cadila

VLP Therapeutics

