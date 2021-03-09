News: Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis Of Key Players- Research Forecast To 2026

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Psychedelic Drugs Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Charts & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This also Report has also been compiled to provide various market aspects such as size, share, trends, dynamics, growth, sales, and industry analysis. The competitive analysis taken place in this report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.
Psychedelic drugs are also known as psychedelics are the class of hallucinogenic drugs including both classic hallucinogens as well as dissociative drugs that are used recreationally, to alter and enhance the sensory perception, elevate the mood swings, thought process, energy level promoting spiritual experiences. Psychedelic drugs have been used experimentally for psychological treatment and are able to control mind hence maintaining peace.
According to the statistic published in our World in Data 2017, the global burden of mental and substance use disorders were 122.76 million. Increase cases of mental disorders and accelerating demand of novel therapies are the drivers promoting the growth of this market.
Market Drivers
- Increase in the prevalence of depression worldwide can act as a driver for the growth of this market
- Treatment for psychedelic drugs dependency can also boost the market growth
- Changing life style and requirement for enhanced and better life quality is propelling the market growth
- Increase special designation from the regulatory authority can drive the market growth
Segmentation: Global Psychedelic Drugs Market
By Application
- Major Depressive Disorder
- Resistant depression
- Panic disorder
- Post-traumatic stress disorder
- Opiate Addiction
- Others
By Drugs
- Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD)
- 3,4-MethylEnedioxyMethamphetamine (Ecstasy)
- Phencyclidine
- Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB)
- Ketamine
- Ayahuasca
- Salvia
- Psilocybin
- Others
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Injectable
- Inhalation
Competitive Analysis:
Global psychedelic drugs market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global psychedelic drugs market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Market Players:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global psychedelic drugs market are COMPASS, The Emmes Company, LLC, Klarisana, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer Inc, Mylan N.V. , Merck & Co., Inc, Alkermes, ALLERGAN, H. Lundbeck A/S among others.
