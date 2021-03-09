News: Global Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) Market 2020| Industry Size, Share, Demand, Manufacturers and Forecast Research 2026

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Charts & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This also Report has also been compiled to provide various market aspects such as size, share, trends, dynamics, growth, sales, and industry analysis. The competitive analysis taken place in this report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.

Global guillain-barré syndrome (GBS) market is set to witness substantial CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising healthcare expenditure and increasing cases of GBS are the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Drivers

Technological advancement and development in healthcare industry will accelerate the market growth

Rising support and funding from government will also drive the growth of this market

Increasing approvals of immunoglobulins from regulatory bodies will also enhance the growth of this market

Rising usage of IVIG in off-label indications is another factor contributing as a factor as the market growth

Market Restraints

Lack of awareness about disease will restrain the market growth

Unavailability of any proper treatment will also hinder the growth of this market

By Therapeutics

Intravenous Immunoglobulin

Plasma Exchange

Others Analgesics Anticonvulsants LMWH



By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Other

Leading Key Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global guillain-barré syndrome (GBS) market are Grifols, S.A., CSL, Octapharma, Akari Therapeutics, Kedrion S.p.A., Hansa Biopharma AB among others.

