Molluscum Contagiosum Market Company Profiles and Sales Data 2021- 2027

Industrial Forecast on Molluscum Contagiosum Market:The report comprises of a comprehensive analysis of the Molluscum Contagiosum Market on the Global and Regional basis. Global Molluscum Contagiosum Market is expected to register a strong CAGR in the Forecast Period 2021 to 2027. In addition, this report consists of the in-depth study of potential opportunities available in the market on a global level.

The Global Molluscum Contagiosum market report provides a holistic view of the global market, which includes significant insights for business strategies. It includes a brief summary of the market, including the latest trends, market size and share, growth rate, revenue generation information, overall demand analysis, and forecasts. Furthermore, a detailed description of the strategic developments and segment analysis have been provided by the research analysts. The report determines the aggregate share market share held by the key industry participants and provides a profound view of the competitive landscape.

Competitive Landscape

On 27 th November 2019: Verrica Pharmaceuticals announced the approval of new drug application by FDA for VP-102 (cantharidin 0.7% Topical Solution) for the treatment of MC

November 2019: Verrica Pharmaceuticals announced the approval of new drug application by FDA for VP-102 (cantharidin 0.7% Topical Solution) for the treatment of MC On 2 nd January 2020: Novan,Inc. reported results for pipeline drug SB206, which is being evaluated for the treatment of MC in Phase 3 of the clinical trials

January 2020: Novan,Inc. reported results for pipeline drug SB206, which is being evaluated for the treatment of MC in Phase 3 of the clinical trials On 5 th October 2018: Novan,Inc signed an out-licensing agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop and sell SB206 product in Japan

October 2018: Novan,Inc signed an out-licensing agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop and sell SB206 product in Japan On October 2018: Veloce BioPharma LLC reported completion of Phase 2 clinical trial for Topical Gel VBP-245 in Pediatric Patients with MC

On 1st October 2015: Gurina Foundation reported Phase 3 trial results, i.e., efficacy and tolerance of Potassium Hydroxide (10% and 15%) in children suffering from MC

Molluscum Contagiosum Market Segmentation

By Therapy

Cryotherapy

Curettage

Immune – modulating therapies

Topical therapies

Others

By Region Covered

U.S.

EU

Japan

By End-Users

Children

Immunocompromised patients

Clinical physicians

The industry research report studies the production, supply, sales, and the current status of the market in a profound manner. Furthermore, the report studies the production shares and market product sales, as well as the capacity, production capacity, sales, and revenue generation. Several other factors such as import/export status, demand, supply, gross margin, and industry chain structure have also been studied in the Global Molluscum Contagiosum Market report.

