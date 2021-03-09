Mining Automation Market 2021 Industry Manufacturing Size, Share, Business Insights, Key Challenges and Forecast Analysis by 2027

Mining Automation Market is valued at USD 2.48 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 3.95 Billion By 2025 with the CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period.

Mining automation refers to the increased use of machines, drones, software and others equipments which removes humans from the highly vulnerable mining process for both surface and underground. The automation also allows the 24/7 working in the mines and enhance the productivity and reduce the automation cost also increases the safety of labors. The automation involves the installation of various machines and equipments for various process such as drilling, digging, loading, transfer as it reduces the human efforts and led to the reduction in mine accidents.

Mining Automation Market report is segmented on components, technique, and application and by regional & country level. Based upon components, mining automation market is segmented into equipment, software and communication system. On the basis of technique, the market is segmented into Underground Mining Automation and Surface Mining Automation. Based upon application, mining automation market is classified into Metal Mining, Mineral Mining, Coal Mining and Other.

Key Players –

Some major key players for Mining Automation market are Atlas Copco, Caterpillar, Hexagon, Autonomous Solution, Hitachi, MST (Mine Site Technologies), Sandvik, RPM Global Holdings, Komatsu, and Trimble among others.

Market Segmentation –

By Component

Equipment

Software

Communication System

By Technique

Underground Mining Automation

Surface Mining Automation

By Application

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Mining Automation Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Mining Automation Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Mining Automation Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Mining Automation Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Mining Automation Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Mining Automation Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

