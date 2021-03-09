Migraine Drugs Market Size 2021, Share, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Growth rate, Application and Forecast by 2027

Migraine Drugs Market is valued around USD 1851.23 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 2375.62 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 3.37% over the forecast period. Increased prevalence of migraine and increased awareness among people are the key drivers for Global Migraine Drugs Market.

The Migraine Drugs Market delivers a succinct analysis on industry size, regional growth and revenue forecasts for the upcoming years. The report further sheds light on significant challenges and latest growth strategies adopted by manufacturers who are a part of the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

Migraine Drugs market report published by the Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. Ltd. provides the detail information about migraine drugs market from various aspects. This report consists of drivers, restrains, Opportunities which help the market to grow over the analysis period and recent trends which support the growth of market. This report consists of regional segmentation with drug type, route of administration, distribution channel.

Migraine is a neurological disorder which leads to severe headache coupled with nausea, vomiting and disturbed vision. It is most common in females as compared to males. Severe pain in head can be triggered by any means such as light, medicines, salty food, hormonal changes and others. In migraine, headache starts from one side of the head and slowly travels around the other side. There is no solitary cure for migraines. Treatment is aimed at preventing a full-blown attack, and alleviating the symptoms that occur. These symptoms are relieved by different drugs available in the market. Significant rise in prevalence of migraine around the world has augmented the growth of migraine drugs market.

There are various factors driving the growth of the migraine drugs market, one of the major factors driving the growth of this market is increase in the prevalence of migraine. As per the Migraine Trust Organization report, Migraine is the third most common disease in the world with an estimated global prevalence of 14.7%. Furthermore, increased demand of better treatment and technological advancement led to the development of patches for the management of the migraine are expected to fuel the growth of migraine drugs market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing awareness among people is also expected to support the growth of migraine drugs market. However, easy availability of generics, over the counter drugs and side effects associated with the migraine drugs are expected inhibit the growth of migraine drugs market over the forecast period.

Migraine Drugs Market Segmentation –

By Drug Class Analysis – Abortive Medicine, Preventive Medicine

By Route of Administration Analysis – Oral, Injection, Others

By Distribution Channel Analysis – Hospital-based Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Other

By Region

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Global Migraine Drugs Market Key Players

AstraZeneca Plc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Eli Lilly & Co.

Allergan Plc.

Novartis AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Inc.

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Janssen Pharmaceutical Company (Johnson & Johnson)

Pfizer, Inc.

Zosano Pharma Corporation

Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Table of Content:

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description 2. Chapter – Global Migraine Drugs Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Migraine Drugs Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Migraine Drugs Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.8.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.8.2. Bargaining Power of Consumers

2.8.3. Threat of New Entrants

2.8.4. Threat of Substitute Product and Services

2.8.5. Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

2.9.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Segmentation

2.9.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region 3. Chapter – Global Migraine Drugs Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis

3.1. Global Migraine Drugs Market Consumption, Market Share ( %) and Growth Rate, 2015-2025

3.2. Global Migraine Drugs Market Revenue (USD Million), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%), 2015-2025 4. Chapter – Global Migraine Drugs Market Analysis: by Drug Class 5. Chapter – Global Migraine Drugs Market Analysis: by Route of Administration 6. Chapter – Global Migraine Drugs Market Analysis: by Distribution Channel 7. Chapter – Global Migraine Drugs Market Analysis: by Manufacturer

7.1. Global Migraine Drugs Market Revenue (USD Million), by Manufacturer, 2015-2018

7.2. Global Migraine Drugs Market Consumption, Manufacturer, 2015-2018

7.3. Global Migraine Drugs Market Share (%), by Manufacturer, 2018

7.4. Global Migraine Drugs Market Price (USD/Unit), by Manufacturer, 2015-2018

7.5. Global Migraine Drugs Market Revenue Growth Rate (%), by Manufacturer, 2015-2018

7.6. Merger & Acquisition

7.7. Collaborations and Partnership

7.8. New Product Launch 8. Chapter – Migraine Drugs Market: Regional Analysis

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Migraine Drugs Market Revenue (USD Million) and Growth Rate (%), 2015-2025.

8.1.2. North America Migraine Drugs Market Revenue (USD Million) By Country, 2015-2025.

8.1.3. North America Migraine Drugs Revenue Market Share (%) By Country, 2015-2025.

8.1.4. North America Migraine Drugs Market Revenue (USD Million), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate, By Market Segmentation, 2015-2025.

8.1.5. North America Migraine Drugs Market Revenue (USD Million), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate, By Market Segmentation, 2015-2025.

8.1.6. North America Migraine Drugs Market Revenue (USD Million), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate, By Market Segmentation, 2015-2025.

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia Pacific

8.4. Latin America

8.5. Middle East & Africa

