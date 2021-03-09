Middle East Feed Palatability Enhancers Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario –DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Associated British Foods plc, Kerry Inc

The report titled “Middle East Feed Palatability Enhancers Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Middle East Feed Palatability Enhancers market is expected to register a CAGR of around 3.4%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2027.

Top Companies in the Global Middle East Feed Palatability Enhancers Market: –DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Associated British Foods plc, Kerry Inc., Symrise, Adisseo, Elanco, Ensign-Bickford Industries Inc., Kent Nutrition Group

Market Overview:

The increasing meat consumption is driving the feed palatability enhancers market, globally. The demand for high-quality meat and meat products from the health-conscious consumers are further inducing the demand. The rise in income levels and growing awareness about quality feed and pet food are contributing to the demand in the region. The market for feed palatability enhancers is highly fragmented with the presence of key international players and many small players maintaining the competitiveness in the market. Some of the notable players are DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Associated British Foods plc, Kerry Inc., Symrise, Adisseo, Elanco, Ensign-Bickford Industries Inc., Kent Nutrition Group and others.

Key Market Trends

Increased Industrial Livestock Production

The meat consumption in the region has been rising rapidly, thereby fuelling the growth of the feed palatability enhancers market. The growing preferences for high-grade meat and meat products from the health-conscious consumers are driving the demand for feed palatability enhancers in the compound feed industry in the region. The rise in the levels of income in most of the developing countries has induced demand for superior quality meat and meat products. The unpleasant additives and supplements in livestock feed are formulated with the help of palatability enhancers, thereby augmenting the feed intake in animals. Hence the increase in the industrialization of the livestock sector contributes to the growth of palatability enhancers market in the region studied during the forecast period.

Increased Compound Feed Production

According to the Alltech survey in 2019, dairy and cattle sectors account for the major share in the compound feed production. Egypt is the country that produces a higher volume of compound feed in the region accounting for 7.36 million metric tons. Across all the countries, ruminant feed production is dominating as there is increased consumption in the market. Farmers, facing pressure to produce quality meat without having to absorb the increasing cost of inputs, have turned toward the usage of feed additives in animal diets. Increased meat consumption and a rise in health concerns in livestock have made the market consume a higher quantity of feed palatability enhancers. In Egypt, the number of modern dairy and feed farms has increased considerably. The majority of the domestic meat consumed in the country is locally produced, making Egypt an attractive market for the supply and import of feed additives. The Egyptian government is pursuing increased domestic beef production by growing the domestic heard size and increasing live cattle imports. Hence the increased compound feed production in the market is expected to increase the growth of the feed palatability enhancer market in the region studied during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Middle East Feed Palatability Enhancers Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

This allows an understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

