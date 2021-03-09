Microservices Architecture Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Microservices architecture is an approach of developing a software system in which a large application is fragmented into smaller manageable independent services, which focuses focus on executing a task professionally and communicating via agnostic APIsuncertain language . Each module is assigned with a specific task or business goal, and uses a simple, well-defined interface, such as API to interconnect with other sets of services. It helps enterprises to make teams that focus on a smaller independent service managed by a smaller team, which empowers superior scalable systems, improved improves productivity, and faster smoothens the functioning of development cycles. The main major benefits of microservices architecture includes include improved business time by providing technology agility, and consumer transparency, and others. For instance, AWS is implementing serverless microservices architecture to speed up development cycles and support scalability which is considered as a microservices architecture market trends.

Rapid adoption of cloud-based solutions such as software as a service (SaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS) among enterprises and increase in the use of connected devices such as tablets, smartphones, and fitness trackers and others are the major factors that drive the growth of the microservices architecture market. Moreover, factors such as improvement in fault isolation and, eradication of long-term commitment on single technology, and availability of easy platform for new developers drives microservices architecture market growth. However, concerns associated with security and compliance issues while implementation of microservice architecture hampers hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, emergence of IoT technology in microservice architecture and adoption of virtualization are anticipated to create major opportunities for the market growth.

The global microservices architecture market is segmented into component, deployment type, organization size, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services. Depending on deployment type, the market it is divided into on-premise, and cloud. By organization size, the market it is classified into large enterprises and small and & medium-sized enterprises. As per industry vertical, the market it is bifurcated into BFSI, manufacturing, retail and & ecommerce, IT and & telecom, healthcare, government, and others. Region wise, the market it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the market. These include Tata Consultancy Services Limited, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle, Salesforce.com.,Datawire, MuleSoft Inc., Software AG, CA Technologies, and Syntel.

KEY BENEFITS

– The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global microservices architecture market, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments.

– Key players are analyzed with respect to their primary offerings, recent investments, and future development strategies.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in theMicroservices Architecture industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global microservices architecture market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

– Solutions

– Services

BY DEPLOYMENT MODE

– On-premise

– Cloud

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

– Large Enterprises

– Small & Medium Enterprises

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– BFSI

– Manufacturing

– Retail and Ecommerce

– IT and Telecom

– Healthcare

– Government

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Tata Consultancy Services Limited

– IBM Corporation

– Microsoft Corporation

– Oracle

– Salesforce.com.

– Datawire

– MuleSof Inc.

– Software AG

– CA Technologies

– Syntel