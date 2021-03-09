Mexico Food Additives Market Growing Trends and Demands Analysis forecast 2020 to 2025

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Mexico Food Additives market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Mexico Food Additives market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Mexico Food Additives investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Mexico Food Additives Market

CARGILL, BASF, ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND, E.I. DUPONT, KERRY GROUP, INGREDION, TATE & LYLE, CHR. HANSEN HOLDING, EVONIK INDUSTRIES, NOVOZYMES, among others.

The Mexico Food Additives market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.57% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Market Overview:

– Food additives comprise a varied number of additives being utilized in numerous end-user industries. For example, there is an increasing demand for zero-calorie sweeteners in the country. Therefore, an increasing number of food and beverage manufacturers are launching zero calories beverages in the market.

– The demand for convenient food products has recorded robust growth, owing to changing lifestyles and dietary preferences. Food additives such as preservatives, emulsifiers, stabilizers, and others, enhance the nutritional profile of the packaged food and extend their shelf-life, thereby pushing for higher demands.

Market Insights:

Increasing Demand For Preservatives in the Food Industry

Preservatives slow product spoilage caused by mold, air, bacteria, fungi, or yeast. In addition to maintaining the quality of the food, they help control contamination that can cause foodborne illness, including life-threatening botulism. One group of preservatives; antioxidants, prevent fats and oils, and the foods containing them from becoming rancid or developing an off-flavor.

Despite the functional benefits of chemical preservatives, they are known to be unhealthy, as a result of which, natural preservatives are being increasingly preferred. The growing trend of having a healthy lifestyle has also led to an increase in demand for foods that contain natural ingredients, like natural preservatives. Sorbic acid, benzoic acid, nisin, and acetic acid are majorly used as preservatives in the food & beverage industry.

Expanding Applications of Food Additives To Drive Sales

Food additives are largely used across several industries including bakery, confectionery, dairy, beverages among others. There have been robust demands for bakery ingredients such as starches, sweeteners, and emulsifiers with improved nutrient profile especially in terms of fat composition. The bakery ingredients are expected to help food processors in minimizing the cost associated with key ingredients, such as dairy, soy, and eggs. A trend is on the rise, with the availability of customized bakery ingredients, including non-fat dairy alternatives, liquid whole egg alternatives, and dough ingredients, which contain fat replacement properties and provide crispy texture, as well as a tender structure than eggs in cakes.

Regions are covered By Mexico Food Additives Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

