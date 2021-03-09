Managed Services Market 2021 Strategic Assessments –Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation

The report titled “Managed Services Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Managed Services market is expected to register a CAGR of around 11.27%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2027.

Get a sample copy:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355584/managed-services-market-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=130

Top Companies in the Global Managed Services Market: –Cisco Systems Inc._, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd, and Wipro Ltd, among others.

Industry News and Developments:

– January 2020 – HP announced a new range of cloud services for retailers and hospitality operators. HP Engage Console and HP Engage Catalog are developed to deliver easy and flexible retail solutions, to help these industries to increase productivity by reducing manual IT work.

– March 2020 – Infosys and IBM announced a partnership to help business enterprises accelerate their digital transformation activity using the IBM cloud services.

Market Overview:

– The managed services, for cloud, IoT platforms, containers, DevOps, and Big Data, are expected to hold tremendous potentials for managed service providers during the forecast period. Additionally, according to Cisco, 46% of network devices are likely to be machine-to-machine or IoT, by 2020, which are vulnerable to attacks.

– The global market for managed services is expected to witness a high demand for managed mobility and information services. There has been a tremendous shift in focus towards the managed services and their applications for both the short and long-term strategic decisions. It is estimated that successful deployment of managed services will help in reducing IT cost by 25-45% and will also increase the operational efficiency by 45-65%.

– Additionally, over the past few years, organizations have been actively amending their strategies to get the maximum benefit out of managed services. For instance, in the past years it has been observed that organizations are increasingly focusing on the reduction of cost by cutting down the number of suppliers and reducing the payment size. As a result, the demand for bundled services has gained immense traction in the market over the discrete offerings.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Shift to Hybrid IT is Expected to Drive the Market

– The adoption of IoT solutions, which connects hardware devices, embedded software, communication services, and managed services, and offers smart communication environments, smart transportation, such as smart homes, smart healthcare is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

– Moreover, according to a recent Microsoft report IoT signals (published in July 2019), which features a survey of more than 3,000 IoT decision-makers in enterprise organizations, suggests that IoT adoption is rising rapidly and is leading to considerable business transformation.

– According to the report, 85% of the surveyed enterprises are actively adopting IoT solutions, while over 88% of the see IoT as critical to business success. Also, businesses adopting IoT believe to witness a 30% ROI on their IoT projects. Additionally, critical technology factors, driving IoT success in the next two years, are likely to be AI (Artificial Intelligence), edge computing, and 5G, followed by digital twins and blockchain.

– Additionally, enterprise mobility trend has emerged over the years. The companies today are primarily focusing on business strategies and core competencies, fueling the utilization and adoption of bring-your-own-device (BYOD). This increases the requirement of streamlined mobility services, which is likely to boost the demand for managing these mobile devices.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Market

– The digital transformation has become a top priority in China and it is moving at a rapid pace, as a greater number of companies are implementing formal strategies to support their efforts. China Telecom has mentioned that in 2013, cloud computing was only worth 3% of China’s enterprise IT market, and it is expected to grow up to 20% by 2020.

– The managed service providers in China are focusing on reducing security risks and optimize operations for the end users by keeping up with the latest technologies. The managed services market is majorly offered by the telecommunication companies in the country.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Managed Services market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Managed Services Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355584/managed-services-market-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?mode=130

Following are major Table of Content of Managed Services Industry:

Managed Services Market Sales Overview.

Managed Services Market Sales Competition by Manufacturers.

Managed Services Market Sales Analysis by Region.

Managed Services Market Sales Analysis by Type.

Managed Services Market Analysis by Application.

Managed Services Market -Manufacturers Analysis.

Reasons to Invest:

Market Size Forecasts: The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global Managed Services market size based on value and volume

The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global Managed Services market size based on value and volume Market Trend Analysis: This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global Managed Services market

This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global Managed Services market Future Prospects: The report here offers crucial information on the rewarding opportunities in the global Managed Services market

This allows an understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

Customization of the Report:

MarketInsightsReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]