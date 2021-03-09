Machine Tool Bearing Market Report – Future Demand and Market Prospect Forecast (2020-2027)

Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Machine Tool Bearing, which studied Machine Tool Bearing industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Machine Tool Bearing, presents the global Machine Tool Bearing market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025. In terms of production side, this report researches the Machine Tool Bearing capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Machine Tool Bearing by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc. Machine bearings are bearings mounted on the machine. It contains original bearings and replacement bearings. The machine tool bearing consumption volume was 220694.0 K units in 2016 and is expected to reach 225612.8 K units in 2017 and 251434.0 K units in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 2.19% from 2017 to 2022. China`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (33.58%) in 2016, followed by the Europe and North America. At present, the manufactures of machine tool bearing are concentrated in Europe, Japan, North America and China. China is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 29.18% in 2016. The following areas are Europe and North America. The global leading players in this market are JTEKT, SKF, Timken, Schaeffler, Nachi-Fujikoshi and NSK. The Machine Tool Bearing market was valued at 2970 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 3330 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Machine Tool Bearing.

Competitive Players

The Machine Tool Bearing market is full of competition due to the presence of many large and small companies and local manufacturers. The leading vendors in the market are:

LYC

TMB

NSK

JTEKT

Nachi-Fujikoshi

Luoyang Bearing

Harbin Bearing Group

Fujian Longxi Bearing

Minebea

Schaeffler

ZWZ

NTN

C&U Group

SKF

Timken

Machine Tool Bearing End-users:

Metal Cutting Machine Tools

Metal Forming Machine Tools

Worldwide Machine Tool Bearing Market by Type:

Ball Bearing

Roller Bearing

The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

Audience:

-Machine Tool Bearing manufacturers

-Machine Tool Bearing traders, distributors, and suppliers

-Machine Tool Bearing industry associations

-Product managers, Machine Tool Bearing industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

-Market Research and consulting firms

What Information does this report contain?

The report covers the prediction and analysis of the global Machine Tool Bearing market at the global and regional levels.

The report includes drivers and constraints that affect market growth.

Discussed details about market opportunities.

The assessments for the regional market layout characteristics in the world.

The report includes detailed company profiles for prominent market participants.

