M2M Services Market 2021 : Global Business Growth, Demand, Trends, Key Players And Forecasts Till 2030

Keen players in the global M2M services market are investing heavily in research and development to harness advanced communication technologies and are focused on carefully-crafted collaborations and partnerships to expand their outreach. A lot of leaders in the market are interested in tapping into growth opportunities in emerging economies.

Some of the primary growth drivers of the global M2M services market are expanded fiber optic cable networks and improved Internet connection. This has enabled M2M service providers to offer integrated telecom solutions to industrial consumes. Apart from this, significant drop in operational costs involved with M2M services is boosting their uptake across a large nuber of industry verticals.

However, loss of valuable information across multiple connected devices in the event of a cyber-attack is providing headwinds to the growth of global M2M services market.

As per a report by Transparency Market Research, the global M2M services market is likely to expand at a phenomenal CAGR of 27.2% between 2017 and 2025, for the market to attain a value of US$83,616.1 mn by the end of 2025 from US$9,695.1 mn in 2016.

Manufacturing End-use Segment to Display Robust Growth Rate over Forecast Period

The key segments of the global M2M services market based on organization size are large enterprises and SMEs. Of them, large enterprises led the market in 2016 vis-à-vis revenue. However, SMEs is expected to surpass in terms of growth rate over the forecast period between 2017 and 2025. The growth of SMEs is mainly due to rising use of internet of things (IoT) by small enterprises.

In terms of service type, the segments of the global M2M services market are managed services, professional services, and connected and data storage services. In 2016, connectivity and data storage services contributed the leading revenue, and going forward too, the segment is expected to rise at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Professional services is expected to display the leading CAGR over the forecast period.

The key segments of the global M2M services market depending upon industry vertical are retail, healthcare, consumer electronics, oil and gas, manufacturing, automotive, transportation and logistics, and others ( education and hospitality). The segment of consumer electronics stood as the leading revenue generating segment in 2016. However, the manufacturing sector is expected to rise at the leading CAGR over the forecast period.

Presence of Numerous Large M2M Service Enterprises Makes North America Leader

The global M2M services market has been classified based on geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Powered by the U.S., North America tops among other key geographic regions for M2M services followed by Europe. North America holds supremacy as it is home to some of the leading enterprises for M2M service providers. Large enterprises that are present in large numbers in North America are expected to hold 76% of the regional market by the end of the forecast period in 2025.

In Europe, implementation of Industry 4.0 is majorly fuelling the growth of this regional market. Industry 4.0, aka as the fourth industrial revolution is primarily aimed at digitization of the manufacturing sector. Several manufacturing companies based in Germany such as Rolls Royce, Dassault Systems, and Trumpf are shifting preferences to Industry 4,0

Key players operating in the global M2M services market profiled in this report include AT&T, Deutsche Telekom AG, Gemalto NV, PTC, Ericsson AB, EE Limited, Sprint.com, aeris Communications Inc., Oracle, Verizon Wireless.