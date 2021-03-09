Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP) Market Share, Trends, Growth, Sales, Demand, Revenue, Size, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts to 2014-2027

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis – industry trends analysis, top players analysis, company profiles, which discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP) market, and high-growth regions. Besides, drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP) market are also predicted in this report.

Market Player

Key players profiled in the global Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP) market are:

Mannington Mills

Dixie Group

Polyflor

NOX Corporation

CFL Flooring

Forbo

Interface

Merino

Milliken

IVC US

Tarkett

Armstrong

Dinarsu

Metroflor

Gerflor

Novalis

Karndean

LG Hausys

Shaw Floors

Beaulieu

Mohawk

Snmo LVT

Congoleum

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Commercial Use

Residential Use

Type Outline:

Flexible Luxury Vinyl Tile(LVT)

Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile(LVT)

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP) Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP) Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP) Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP) Market in Major Countries

7 North America Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP) Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP) Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP) Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP) Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Overall Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Key Stakeholders

Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP) manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP)

Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP) industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP) industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Key questions answered in the report

What will the market size and growth rate be in 2026?

What segment or region will drive or lead market growth and what are the reasons?

How will market drivers, constraints and future opportunities affect market dynamics and subsequent analysis of relevant trends?

What key strategies are used by top vendors to increase revenue?

