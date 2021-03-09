Luxury Car Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026
Luxury cars can be identified by their cost and brand name. An automobile that has extra and high-quality features for comfort ofpassengersis considered as a luxury car. In addition, a luxury car is equipped with high level and most up-to-date safety features such as big touchscreens,whichare not a standard partofall cars. Moreover, luxury cars have high end interior elements such as leather wrapped steering wheels, leather seating, and stereo equipment.
Factors such as rise indemand for luxury vehicles and increased demand for comfortable driving experience propel the growth of the luxury car market. However, high cost of luxury cars is anticipated to hinder the growth of market. Further, production of electric luxury cars provides a remarkable growth opportunity for players operating in the luxury car market.
The global luxury car market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, fuel type, and region. On the basis of vehicle type, it is divided into hatchback, sedan, and sports utility vehicle. By fuel type, it is categorized into gasoline, diesel, and electric. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Vehicle Type
o Hatchback
o Sedan
o Sports utility vehicle (SUV)
By Fuel Type
o Gasoline
o Diesel
o Electric
By Region
o North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
UK
Netherlands
Norway
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
o Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
o LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
KEY MARKET PLAYERS
o Volkswagen AG
o Daimler AG
o Lexus
o Infiniti
o BMW AG
o Volvo Car
o Audi AG
o Aston Martin Lagonda
o Tesla
o Ferrari N.V.