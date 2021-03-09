Long Steel Market 2020: Global Market Report, Future Insights, Growth Factors Forecast| Top Competitors – ArcelorMittal, Gerdau S/A, NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION, POSCO, Nucor Corporation

Long Steel Market report provides intelligent solutions to the versatile business challenges and instigates an unproblematic decision-making process. Market definition covered in the report gives the scope of particular product with respect to the driving factors and restraints in the market. Key data and information used while forming this report has been amassed from the consistent sources that range from journals, websites, research papers, case studies, and magazines. The market research study conducted in the report also helps to recognize the various drivers and restraints impacting the market during the forecast period. With the consistent knowledge, the research, analysis and estimations are drawn in the Global Long Steel Industry report.

Long steel market size is valued at USD 757.72 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.9% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on long steel market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Long steel is broadly used for construction purposes and also to provide structural support to the body of the building. In the field of construction, long steels are highly preferred over flat steel due to their wide-ranging tensile strength and ductility of the product.

The ever-increasing investments in infrastructural activities associated with increasing investments have highly influenced growth of the long steel market. In line with this, the growing use of advanced high strength steel (AHSS) in electric vehicles is also acting as a key determinant favoring the growth of the long steel market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Also the, rapid rate of urbanization and increasing construction activities, escalating rail project horizons, increasing industrialization and growing population levels are also positively impacting the growth of the long steel market. The major factor accountable for the growth of the market is the rapidly increasing demand from construction, railways and industrial applications.

However, the volatile prices of raw materials as well as COVID-19 outbreak and vulnerability of the construction industry may act as key restraint towards long steel market growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028, whereas the global situation of overcapacity have the potential to challenge the growth of the long steel market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Furthermore, the emergence of value-added rebar products as well as the rising capacity utilization and capacity extension will further offer a variety of growth opportunities for the long steel market in the above mentioned forecast period.

The Long Steel Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are organization overview, company financials, revenue generated, Industry potential, investment in research and development, new Long Steel Market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to Long Steel Market.

Major Industry Players

The major players covered in the long steel market report are ArcelorMittal, Gerdau S/A, NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION, POSCO, Nucor Corporation, China BaoWu Steel Group Corporation Limited, CMC, PAO Mechel, Steel Dynamics, Inc., NLMK, Outokumpu, Acerinox S.A., TATA STEEL LONG PRODUCTS LIMITED, Daido Steel Co., Ltd., SHAGANG GROUP Inc., Ansteel Group Corporation Limited, JFE Steel Corporation, EVRAZ plc, HBIS GROUP and HYUNDAI STEEL among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Asia-pacific leads the long steel market because of the strong presence of various global steelmakers as well as easy availability of labor and raw materials at low-cost within this particular region. Middle East and Africa is expected to expand at a significant growth of the over the forecast of 2021 to 2028 due to rapidly rising construction and industrial activities within this particular region.

Global Long Steel Market Scope and Market Size

Long steel market is segmented on the basis of process, product type, type and end user. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of process, the long steel market is segmented into basic oxygen furnace and electric arc furnace. Basic oxygen furnace segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of the market owing to its various advantages.

On the basis of product type, the long steel market is segmented into rebar, wire rod, merchant bar, rail and others. Rebar is estimated to account for the largest share of the market due to the increasing usage of rebar as reinforcement in steel to increase its tensile strength.

Based on type, the long steel market is segmented into structural steel and prestressing steel.

The end user segment for long steel market is segmented into infrastructure, railways, industrial, construction and others.

Based on regions, the Long Steel Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report covers major aspects:

Various economic factors that are significant in determining the Long Steel Market trend, buying decisions and Market attractiveness are being analysed for Market estimation and forecasting.

The analysis will support stakeholders such as manufacturers and distributors in identifying and capturing Markets with high potential.

The study also discusses various environmental and regulatory factors critical for the Long Steel Market growth.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Long Steel Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Long Steel Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Long Steel Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Analytical Standards

Chapter 4: Presenting Long Steel Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Long Steel Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

