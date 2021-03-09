LIFI Building Automation Market Trends Analysis with Top Player General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Oledcomm, PureLiFi Limited etc

Governments are making efforts in the ICT sector because of an increasing need for energy management. Due to government initiatives in the ICT sector, such as the implementation of smart city transformations, players are forced to invest and innovate in Li-Fi. ICT, for example, is at the heart of the seven-year Dubai 2021 Plan, which builds on the Emirate’s leadership in advanced technology investment in combination with some private-sector technology companies.

In addition, the European Commission recognizes the enabling role that the ICT sector can play over the forecast period, such as making buildings more energy efficient or improving the functioning of the electricity grid and water management. The concept of smart city involves optimizing the efficiency of city operations and services and connecting citizens.

Li-Fi has a safety advantage over Wi-Fi due to the limitations of visible light. However, these limitations also create drawbacks. Physical barriers, such as walls and doors, limit the operational scope of the Li-Fi LED lamp. Thus, the data transmitted by the Li-Fi product remains confined within a narrow space because the light cannot penetrate opaque objects and has a shorter range. In establishments such as a house or a building, enabled LED lamps must be strategically placed in rooms, halls and other sections in order to expand the scope of the Li-Fi network. A single Wi-Fi router is wider and longer than a Li-Fi router. Nor do these limitations of Li-Fi make it ideal for use in public Wi-Fi networks.

In addition, it cannot be used in outdoor environments, such as RF signals. This is due to interference caused by the presence of sunlight and other nearby optical sources. In addition, it can be intercepted by unwanted people when used outdoors. In addition, Li-Fi is still at an emerging stage and very few have reached the stage of commercialisation.

The Covid-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted the day-to-day operations of various organizations across the industry. However, with the huge increase in the number of COVID-19 patients worldwide, hospitals and medical facilities are facing a serious challenge in the treatment of patients.

For example, in April 2020, Nav Wireless Technology Pvt Ltd adopted LiFi technology to transmit critical patient data, such as ventilator reading, temperature reading, etc., using wireless LED data transmission. The device is a plug-in LED with a LiFi-enabled chip inside and a USB dongle that can be connected to the machine. This technology reduces the risk of infection for physicians and medical staff.

