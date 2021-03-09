Latest Health News Global Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market 2020 COVID-19 Impact Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators, Industry Trends and Forecast 2026

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Charts & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This also Report has also been compiled to provide various market aspects such as size, share, trends, dynamics, growth, sales, and industry analysis. The competitive analysis taken place in this report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.

Global veterinary/animal vaccines market is registering a substantial CAGR of 6.38% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to the surging occurrence of zoonotic diseases in humans, rising incidences of animal diseases, constant innovations and production of the latest veterinary vaccines.

A veterinary/animal vaccine avoids transmission of diseases from animals to humans and it also improves animal health. It is one of the most targeted segments by the veterinary drug manufacturers as it improves livestock production in a cost-effective manner. These vaccines are administered through the skin or muscle of the animals. Some of the vaccines which are popular globally are E. coli, rotavirus, hepatitis, rabies, distemper, pinkeye, and parvovirus.

Market Drivers

The surging number of pet owners is driving the growth of the market

Increasing livestock population and disease outbreaks is fueling the growth of the market

The advances in technology underlying veterinary vaccines is contributing to the growth of the market

Various initiates by governments, animal association and key players is boosting the growth of the market

The incidences of zoonotic diseases has increased which propels the growth of the market

New type of vaccines have introduced which has driven the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market

By Type

Porcine Vaccines

Poultry Vaccines

Livestock Vaccines Bovine Vaccines Small Ruminant Vaccines

Companion Animal Vaccines Canine Vaccines Feline Vaccines

Aquaculture Vaccines

Other Animal Vaccines

Competitive Analysis:

Veterinary/animal vaccines market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of veterinary/animal vaccines market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global veterinary/animal vaccines market are Virbac, Ceva, Hester Biosciences Limited, Elanco, HIPRA, CHINA ANIMAL HUSBANDRY GROUP, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Intervet Inc., Vetoquinol, Biogénesis Bagó, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, jinyu Group, Ringpu, Zoetis, Pfizer Inc., Mars, Incorporated, Eli Lilly and Company, Cargill Incorporated, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and Indovax among others.

