Latest Health News Global Coal-Workers’ Pneumoconiosis Drug Market 2020| Top Manufactures Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Global Coal-Workers’ Pneumoconiosis Drug Market By Types (Simple Coal Worker’s Pneumoconiosis (SCWP) and Complicated Coal Worker’s Pneumoconiosis (CCWP)), Drugs Class (Inhaled medication, Anti-biotics, Corticosteroids, Vaccine and Others), Diagnosis (X-Ray, CT Scan, and Pulmonary Function Test ), Treatment (Medication, Oxygen Therapy, Vaccination, Pulmonary Rehabilitation, Lung Transplant and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Inhalation and Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics and Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Coal workers’ pneumoconiosis (CWP) is also known as black lung disease, it is an occupational disease and a type of pneumoconiosis, caused by inhaling coal dust over a longer period of time. A person breathe in coal dust the particles enters the airways and settles down on the lung tissues, immune system tries to fight with the particles to get rid of them and in response causes inflammation and fibrosis which results in shortness of breath, coughing and over secretion of phlegm.

According to National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health in July 2018, more than 10 percent of coal miners of America with 25 or more years of experience have coal workers’ pneumoconiosis (CWP), the highest rate recorded in two decades.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of black lung disease is driving the market growth

Increasing mining activities is boosting the market growth

Increasing research and development expenses is accelerating the market growth

Rising healthcare expenditures is also enhancing the market growth

Segmentation: Global Coal-Workers’ Pneumoconiosis Drug Market

By Types

Simple Coal Worker’s Pneumoconiosis (SCWP)

Complicated Coal Worker’s Pneumoconiosis (CCWP)

By Drugs Class

Inhaled Medications

Corticosteroids

Vaccine

Antibiotics

Others

By Diagnosis

X-Ray

CT Scan

Pulmonary Function Test

By Treatment

Medication

Oxygen Therapy

Vaccination

Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Lung Transplant

Competitive Analysis:

Global coal-workers’ pneumoconiosis drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of coal-workers’ pneumoconiosis drug market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Players:

The key market players in the global coal-workers’ pneumoconiosis drug market are Abbott, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, AstraZeneca, Medtronic, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sanofi, Novo Nordisk A/S, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc, Gilead Sciences, Inc among others

