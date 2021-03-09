Kidney Stone Market Overview 2021-2027 Includes Industry Size, Share, Growth, Revenue and Top Key Players

Kidney Stone Market is valued at USD 1991.59 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 2665.22 Million by 2027 with the CAGR of 4.25% over the forecast period.

Kidney Stone Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2027- Factors such as rising incidence of urolithiasis, inadequate nutrition intake, and minimally invasive procedures are contributing to the global kidney stone market growth.

Scope of the Global Kidney Stone Market Report:

Kidney Stones are nothing but the formation of hard stones which made up of deposit of minerals and acid salts that stick together in concentrated urine. When passing through the urinary tract it can be very painful but do not cause permanent damage. Symptoms of this kidney stone are severe pain usually in the side of the abdomen that’s often associated with nausea. Its treatment depends on the size of the stone and includes pain relievers and drinking lots of water which help to pass the stone. Also, medical procedures may be required to remove or break up larger stones. The limiting sodium and animal protein in diet may also help to prevent kidney stones. If the doctor can find out what the kidney stone is made of they can able to give the specific diet recommendation to help prevent future kidney stones.

Key Players for Kidney Stone –

Boston Scientific Corporation

Convergent Laser Technologies

DirexGroup

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

C.R. Bard Inc

Cook Medical Inc

Dornier MedTech GmbH

Richard Wolf Medical Instruments Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Stryker Corporation

North America is expected to Dominate the Global Kidney Stone Market.

North America is expected to dominate the global kidney stone market and continue the same within the forecast period owing to the maximum occurrence and reoccurrence of kidney stone in the U.S. According to U.S. National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health, Kidney stones affect approximately 1 in 11 people in the United States.

Europe is expected to witness a significant growth in this market within the forecast period owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure in this region. According to Healthcare expenditure statistics, the level of current healthcare expenditure in Germany was EUR 352 billion in 2016 and Government schemes of Europe provided the financing for 36.7 % of all healthcare expenditure in 2016. Asia Pacific is expected to witness a fastest growth in the global kidney stone market due to the increasing therapeutic demand and rapidly evolving healthcare sector in this region.

Global Kidney Stone Market Segmentation:–

By Type:

Calcium Oxalate

Calcium Phosphate

Uric Acid

Struvite

Cysteine

By Diagnostics:

Abdominal X-ray

Computed Tomography Scan

Ultrasound

Abdominal MRI

Intravenous Paleography

Others

By Treatment:

Extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy

Ureteroscopy

Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy

Others

