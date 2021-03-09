Keen Insight for Industry Trend: Phenolic Resins  Market Value Analysis by 2027

The global Phenolic Resins market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.

This report researches the worldwide Phenolic Resins market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions. This study categorizes the global Phenolic Resins breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Phenolic resins are synthetic polymers obtained by the reaction of phenol or substituted phenol with formaldehyde. Used as the basis for Bakelite, PFs were the first commercial synthetic resins (plastics). They have been widely used for the production of molded products including billiard balls, laboratory countertops, and as coatings and adhesives. They were at one time the primary material used for the production of circuit boards but have been largely replaced with epoxy resins and fiberglass cloth, as with fire-resistant FR-4 circuit board materials. Phenols, formaldehyde and other cross-linking agents are processed using catalysts, to obtain two major products including novolacs & resols, which differ vastly in their properties & applications. The impetus towards provision of greater quality products in order to retain customer loyalty has also led to intensive R&D in this field to develop new products & processes. Technological advancements have also paved the way for innovative applications, such as the heat-shield manufactured for the Space-X Dragon Capsule, using a phenolic impregnated carbon ablator (PICA). Other companies are also attempting to gain higher profits by integrating phenolics into their products for greater sustainability & performance.

Major industry players’ market share, revenue, company profile, and SWOT analysis are covered in the Phenolic Resins market research report. In the future, production and consumption are estimated to develop stately. As a result of meeting the surging demand, more manufacturers are expected to go into this industry.

Major companies analyzed in this report are:

Sumitomo Bakelite

DIC Corporation

Hexcel Corporation

Momentive Specialty Chemicals

Kolon Industries

Georgia-Pacific Chemicals

Ashland

BASF

Arclin

By application:

Wood Adhesives

Molding Compounds

Insulation

Laminates

Paper Impregnation & Coatings

Phenolic Resins Market: Type Outlook

Novolacs

Resoles

Regional Segment Analysis

The report focuses on detailed analysis of major regions like North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia), and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Phenolic Resins Market Intended Audience:

– Phenolic Resins manufacturers

– Phenolic Resins traders, distributors, and suppliers

– Phenolic Resins industry associations

– Product managers, Phenolic Resins industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

– Market Research and consulting firms

Key questions answered in the report

What will the market size and growth rate be in 2026?

What segment or region will drive or lead market growth and what are the reasons?

How will market drivers, constraints and future opportunities affect market dynamics and subsequent analysis of relevant trends?

What key strategies are used by top vendors to increase revenue?

