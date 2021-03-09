Keen Insight for DHA Powder Market Trend by 2027

The DHA Powder market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major DHA Powder companies during the forecast period.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of DHA Powder, presents the global DHA Powder market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025. In terms of production side, this report researches the DHA Powder capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of DHA Powder by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc. Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) is an omega-3 fatty acid that is a primary structural component of the human brain, cerebral cortex, skin, and retina. It can be synthesized from alpha-linolenic acid or obtained directly from maternal milk (breast milk), fish oil, or algae oil. The global DHA Powder industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, China, Europe and India, such as DSM, Stepan Company, Novotech Nutraceuticals, Lonza and Runke. At present, DSM is the world leader, holding 28.64% production market share in 2016. The global consumption of DHA Powder increases from 9374 MT in 2012 to 11210 MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 4.57%. In 2016, the global DHA Powder consumption market is led by USA and USA is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 34.83% of global consumption of DHA Powder. DHA Powder downstream is wide and recently DHA Powder has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Infant Formula, Dietary Supplements, Food and Beverage and Others. Globally, the DHA Powder market is mainly driven by growing demand for Infant Formula. Infant Formula accounts for nearly 45.70% of total downstream consumption of DHA Powder in global. DHA Powder can be mainly divided into Alage DHA Powder, Fish Oil DHA Powder and Others which Alage DHA Powder captures about 78.89% of DHA Powder market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA are the major leaders in the international market of DHA Powder. Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, DHA Powder consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of DHA Powder is estimated to be 14787 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future. The DHA Powder market was valued at 970 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 1240 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for DHA Powder.

Major Manufacture:

To gain insight into the competitive landscape, the report includes an overview of key players in the DHA Powder market, including:

Runke

Cabio

Novotech Nutraceuticals

Kingdomway

Tianhecheng

Lonza

Stepan Company

DSM

Yidie

Arjuna Natural

Fuxing

DHA Powder Application Abstract

The DHA Powder is commonly used into:

Infant Formula

Dietary Supplements

Food and Beverage

Others

By type

Alage DHA Powder

Fish Oil DHA Powder

Others

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of DHA Powder Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of DHA Powder Market by Types

4 Segmentation of DHA Powder Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of DHA Powder Market in Major Countries

7 North America DHA Powder Landscape Analysis

8 Europe DHA Powder Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific DHA Powder Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa DHA Powder Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Regions Covered in the Report:

-North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, Spain, Belgium, Poland, Russia, Turkey, and Others)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, and Others)

-Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, and Others)

-Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Target Audience for this Report

– DHA Powder manufacturers

– DHA Powder traders, distributors, and suppliers

– DHA Powder industry associations

– Product managers, DHA Powder industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

– Market Research and consulting firms

– Research & Clinical Laboratories

What Information does this report contain?

The report covers the prediction and analysis of the global DHA Powder market at the global and regional levels.

The report includes drivers and constraints that affect market growth.

Discussed details about market opportunities.

The assessments for the regional market layout characteristics in the world.

The report includes detailed company profiles for prominent market participants.

