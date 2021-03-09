Japan Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2020 To 2025

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Japan Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Japan Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Japan Third-Party Logistics (3PL) investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Japan Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market

Exel Logistics, Menlo Worldwide Logistics, FedEx, Ryder Logistics, Tibbett, and Britten, among others.

The Japan Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market is expected to register a growth rate of over 5.8% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Market Overview:

Over time, Japan has made great developments in the supply chain space embracing digital technologies to transform a traditional. In recent years, the socioeconomic circumstances surrounding logistics changed dramatically, including declining/aging population, innovations in areas, and increasingly frequent deliveries of smaller goods and diversification of customer needs. In Japan, demand for 3PL is increasing as the large companies are reviewing the operation of the logistics network, increasing outsourcing to 3PL providers, aiming to reduce costs, and improve efficiency.

Get Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Japan Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market 2020 Before the purchase

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152012/japan-third-party-logistics-3pl-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=46&Source=MW

Market Insights:

Shortage of truck drivers leading to delay in cargo transportation

The labor skill shortage is a common issue faced by logistics companies worldwide, especially Japan as one of the most affected countries due to its aging population. The situation is leading to a delay in the pick-up of import and export cargo from key ports, including Tokyo and Kobe. The truck driver shortage in Japan, often ends up in yard space shortage and long cargo lodge times, especially in Tokyo and Osaka where the majority of import cargos are shipped.

UD Trucks Corp. has been testing its autonomous heavy-duty trucks on a 1.5-km-long designated route in and around a sugar factory in Shari, eastern Hokkaido with trucks traveling at a speed of 20 kmph, successfully navigating their way using a global positioning system and sensors. The truck’s Level 4 capabilities allow it to perform all driving tasks without human intervention within a limited area, even in emergencies.

Toyota Industries Corporation and All Nippon Airways announced their collaboration for the testing of Japan’s first autonomous towing tractors at the Saga Airport. The company declared its plans to install advanced self-driving features in commercial vehicles before adding them to cars built for personal use and is currently working on the development of automated driving, robotics, and AI technology for the Japanese market.

Development in cold chain logistics

Japan is the second-fastest-growing mature pharmaceutical market in the world, following the United States. The international interest in the Japanese pharmaceutical market will create opportunities for the cold chain logistics services providers. The companies in the country are heavily improvising and updating their services by undergoing deals, partnerships, and agreements with competitors and companies that provide platform service to the 3PL companies.

In 2019, DHL Global Forwarding, international forwarders for perishable seafood from Japan, announced the expansion of its cold chain logistics network in Sapporo, Hokkaido Prefecture, to hit into growing global demand for premium seafood and Japans efforts to boost seafood exports.

In August 2019, Marken pharmaceutical supply chain organization announced the acquisition of Japan-based PCX International Co. Ltd. This acquisition will strengthen Marken’s existing supply chain footprint of the delivery of over 3,000 clinical trial shipments per month in Japan adding the capacity for domestic and international clinical shipments.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152012/japan-third-party-logistics-3pl-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=46&Source=MW

Regions are covered By Japan Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of Japan Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market

-Changing Japan Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

-Historical, current and projected Japan Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Japan Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Frequently Asked Questions About Japan Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market:

– What are the recent developments and government policies?

– Why might we forecast a downturn in a particular economy next year?

– Why do we say the currency is set to appreciate?

– What countries and sectors offer the highest potential?

– Where are the greatest dangers?

We Also Offer Customization on report based on specific client Requirement

– Country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply-chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

ABOUT US

Market Insights Reports is an online market research reports library of 500,000 in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Market Insights Reports offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food, and beverages, water, advanced materials, and much more.

Contact Us

Irfan Tamboli – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]