Italy Compound Feed Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2020 To 2025

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Italy Compound Feed market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Italy Compound Feed market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Italy Compound Feed investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Italy Compound Feed Market

Cargill, ADM, New Hope Group, Charoen Pokphand Food, Nutreco, Guangdong Haid Group, Forfarmers, Alltech, Feed One Co., J.D. Heiskell & Co., Kent Nutrition Group, among others.

The market for compound feed in Italy is projected to register a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

According to the European Feed Manufacturers Federation (FEFAC), compound feed production in Italy totaled 13.98 million metric tons in 2018, a 2.2% rise from 13.69 million metric tons in 2017. Italian consumers have been increasingly inclining toward high-quality meat and meat products, with 45% of the consumers preferring the meat that is sourced domestically. Thus, this has resulted in a widespread development in the breeding of the domestic cattle breeds, according to studies such as Vitelloni Piemontesi Della Coscia PGI, currently 315,000 head in number, 52,000 Marchigiana, 46,000 Chianina, 12,000 Romagnola, and 5,000 Podolia.

Get Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Italy Compound Feed Market 2020 Before the purchase

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152228/italy-compound-feed-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=46&Source=MW

Market Insights:

Increased Compound Feed Production

The per capita consumption of red meat and poultry products around the world has increased rapidly, as it is actively considered as an important source of nutrition/protein by the consumers under different demographics, thus, resulting in increased production of meat products. According to a survey conducted by OECD?FAO in the year 2018, meat production increased from 317.17 million metric tons in 2016 to 327 million metric tons in 2018. According to AllTech Feed survey, Italy has a total of 417 feed mills and is estimated to produce a feed of 14.5 million metric tons in 2019 and pork feed production accounts for the major share of 3.731 million metric tons of feed production followed by poultry feed production of value 2.940 in 2019. Hence the increasing production denotes the increasing demand for the compound feed in the country,

Growing Inclination Towards Animal Sourced Food

The demand for the higher value and quality foods, such as meat, eggs, and milk, has increased compared to plant-originated foods, such as cereals, owing to the rising demand for greater food varieties and protein intake. These changes in consumption, together with sizeable population growth, have led to large increases in the total demand for animal products in many developing countries. According to the analysis by Coldiretti, total meat sales in the country increased by more than 5% in 2018, as compared to 2017, with pork and poultry sales increasing by 4% each, and beef recorded the largest consumption growth by 5%. Furthermore, this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimates that the demand for food will grow by 60% between 2010 and 2050. Furthermore, it also estimated that the production of animal proteins is expected to grow by around 1.7% per year, with meat production projected to rise by nearly 70%, aquaculture by 90%, and dairy by 55%.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152228/italy-compound-feed-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=46&Source=MW

Regions are covered By Italy Compound Feed Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of Italy Compound Feed Market

-Changing Italy Compound Feed market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

-Historical, current and projected Italy Compound Feed market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Italy Compound Feed Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Frequently Asked Questions About Italy Compound Feed market:

– What are the recent developments and government policies?

– Why might we forecast a downturn in a particular economy next year?

– Why do we say the currency is set to appreciate?

– What countries and sectors offer the highest potential?

– Where are the greatest dangers?

We Also Offer Customization on report based on specific client Requirement

– Country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

ABOUT US

Market Insights Reports is an online market research reports library of 500,000 in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Market Insights Reports offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food, and beverages, water, advanced materials, and much more.

Contact Us

Irfan Tamboli – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]