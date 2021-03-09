Intelligent Transport System Market Trends, Key Players Thales, Siemens, Garmin, Kapsch, Tomtom, 3M and more, Analysis, Opportunity, Emerging Technologies and Forecast 2027

Public safety concerns is increasing rapidly, adopting eco-friendly automobile technology and developing smart cities globally are the factors driving the growth of the intelligent transport system market. Installation of ITS is expensive and infrastructure growth is slow are the factors restraining the intelligent transport system market. Growth in the public-private partnership acts as an opportunity. Achievement of interoperable and standard ITS architecture worldwide is one of the challenges faced by the intelligent transport system market.

Intelligent Transport System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.63% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

The use of technologies in the identification, regulation, analysis and communication for ground transportation purposes to improve well-being, portability and expertise is known as the market for intelligent transport systems. ITS integrates a range of uses that provide data for easing blockage, enhancing movement administration, reducing ecological effects and increasing the benefits of transportation to business customers and individuals in general.

Major Market Competitors/Key Players

The major players covered in the intelligent transport system market report are Thales Group, Siemens AG, Garmin Ltd., Kapsch Trafficcom, Tomtom International BV, Q-Free ASA, Denso Corporation, Efcon AG, Lanner Electronics, Savari Inc., Transcore Inc., Iteris Inc., Atkins Group, Ricardo Plc., 3M, Hitachi, Nuance Communications Incorporation, Telenav Inc. and Lanner Electronics Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Intelligent Transport System Market

Based on component, the intelligent transportation system market is segmented into hardware, software and services.

Based on system, the intelligent transportation system market is segmented into advanced traffic management system, advanced traveler information system, ITS-enable transportation pricing system, advanced public transportation system and commercial vehicle operation.

Based on application, the intelligent transportation system market is segmented into fleet management and asset monitoring system, intelligent traffic system, collision avoidance system, parking management system, passenger information system, ticketing management system, emergency vehicle notification system and automotive telematics system.

Country Level Analysis

The Intelligent Transport System market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Intelligent Transport System market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Intelligent Transport System market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Intelligent Transport System market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Intelligent Transport System Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Intelligent Transport System market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Intelligent Transport System market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Intelligent Transport System market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Competitive Landscape and Intelligent Transport System Market Share Analysis

