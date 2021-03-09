Industrial Silica Sand Market 2021 Growth Rate, Top Manufacturers Profiles, Applications, Gross Margin, and Market Share 2027

Industrial Silica Sand Market is valued at USD 6.47 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 10.80 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 7.58% over the forecast period.

Industrial Silica Sand Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2020-2025. Increasing development of the glass industry is key impacting factors deriving the growth of the global industrial silica sand market.

Industrial silica sand is a construction material and performs as a main structural component in a number of construction products. Widely used in Flooring, mortars, cement, roofing shingles, asphalt, and other industrial materials all use silica to improve durability and structural integrity. Silica sand is used as a primary ingredient in numerous industries like glass, foundry, construction, oil & gas and fillers & extenders and many more. Also, Silica sand used for water purification and manufacture of glass, synthetic foundry moulding catalysts, disodium ultramarine etc. Industrial silica sand is also used for acid heat resistant ceramics, pottery glaze, refractories, enamel etc.

Industrial Silica Sand Vendors:

Industrial silica sand market report covers prominent players are, Emerge Energy Services LP, Hi-Crush Partners, Preferred Sands, Premier Silica, Pattison Sand, Minerali Industriali, Covia, Fairmount Minerals, Sibelco, US Silica, Quarzwerke GmbH, Badger Mining, Others

Industrial Silica Sand Market Dynamics –

Increasing development of the glass industry is key impacting factors deriving the growth of the global industrial silica sand market. Moreover, rise in investment in the global construction sector, specifically in the residential and commercial sector, growing population and urbanization, these factors will increase the market growth in forecast period. According to the Our World in Data, more than 4 billion people live in urban areas across the globe and United Nation expected that 68 % of the world’s population will live in urban areas by 2050. However, development of sand-free construction products and illegal mining of sand will hamper the development of industrial silica sand market. However, the growing hydraulic fracking activities and the increasing investment in research and development are expected to boost the opportunity for the growth of the industrial silica sand market in forecast period.

Key Benefits for Industrial Silica Sand Market Reports –

Global Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Industrial Silica Sand Market Segmentation –

By End-user Industries: Glass Manufacturing, Foundry, Chemical Production, Construction, Paints & Coatings, Ceramics & Refractories, Filtration, Oil & Gas, Other

