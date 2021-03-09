Industrial Lasers Systems Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global industrial lasers systems market size was valued at $20,120.2 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $36,510.6 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of7.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Laser is an acronym for light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation, which has a specific wavelength, creating high-intensity light. It is used in a wide range of industrial applications such as cutting, welding, non-metal processing, additive manufacturing, and others.The laser is a robust and compact marking system, employed in production of high quality images through computer components such as printed circuit boards. The laser marking is used for marking unique identification numbers on machines and devices, for identification and to improve safety. In addition, marking comprises of various sub applications such as engraving, annealing, ablation, tempering, foaming, and coloring. Good beam quality provided by lasers produces smaller linewidths, higher marking speed, and sharper contours. Furthermore, the laser is used to mark logos, names, serial numbers, bar codes, 2D data matrix, and graphics; on a wide variety of materials, which makes it extremely flexible for industrial and commercial purposes.

Factors such as eco-friendly technology, rise in trend of green manufacturing, and increase in concern of material processors, regarding their product impact on the environment across various industrial sectors, and adoption in automobile and mobile electronics applications drives the market growth. However, laser hazards, and reduction in cutting speed for thicker materials are expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancement with respect to fiber lasers is excepted to increase the scope of applications of lasers in various end-user industries.

The global industrial lasers systems market is segmented into type, power, application, and region. Depending on type, the market is segmented into macro processing, and micro processing. On the basis of power, it is categorized into less than 1 kW, and more than 1.1 kW. Depending on application, the market is segmented into cutting, welding, non-metal processing, additive manufacturing, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

Some of the major players analyzed in this report areAmonics Ltd., Apollo Instruments Inc., Coherent Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, Jenoptik Laser GmbH, CY Laser SRL, NKT Photonics A/S, Quantel Group, TRUMPF, and Toptica Photonics AG.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging industrial lasers systems market trends and dynamics.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by estimating the key market segments between 2018 and 2026.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global industrial lasers systems market forecast analysis from 2019 to 2026 is included in the report.

Key market players within industrial lasers systems market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps to understand the competitive outlook of the industrial lasers systems industry.

GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL LASERS SYSTEMS MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

– Macro processing

– Micro processing

BY POWER

– Less than 1 kW

– More than 1.1 kW

BY APPLICATION

– Cutting

– Welding

– Non-metal processing

– Additive manufacturing

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY PLAYERS

– Amonics Ltd.

– Apollo Instruments Inc.

– Coherent Inc.

– IPG Photonics Corporation

– Jenoptik Laser GmbH

– CY Laser SRL

– NKT Photonics A/S

– Quantel Group

– TRUMPF

– Toptica Photonics AG.