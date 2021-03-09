Immunohistochemistry Market Growing Magnificently US$ 3,347.57 Mn in 2027 with Abcam Plc, Agilent Technologies, Bio SB, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Cell Signalling Technology, Inc.

The global Immunohistochemistry market is expected to reach US$ 3,347.57 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,787.45 in 2018. The market for immunohistochemistry is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2019-2027.

During 2018, the region of North America held a maximum share in the immunohistochemistry market, generating a revenue of US$ 806.34 Mn, which is anticipated to reach up to US$ 1,536.87 Mn by the end of 2027. The growth of the market can be because of prevalence of various diseases, government support for biotechnology and increasing efforts in R&D activities as well as other activities undertaken by the market players operating in the market. In addition, technological advancements in the diagnosis industry is likely to stimulate the growth of immunohistochemistry market in North America.

In 2018, the World Health Organization (WHO) having claimed that more than 32 million HIV people to be diagnosed, out of which 770,000 people died. At the end of 2018, around 1.7 million people were reported to be newly infected globally, including 62% of adults and 54% of children. According to the HIV and AIDS organization (AVERT), in 2018, 1.1 million U.S. residents were infected with HIV, whereas APAC registered 5.2 million HIV-infected population. According to the European CDC, ~2 million people in Europe were infected with HIV in 2018. Moreover, the National Cancer Institute predicted that in 2018, approximately 1,735,350 new cancer cases would be diagnosed in the U.S. Similarly, in China, as per the data revealed by WHO, ~4.3 million new cases of cancer were detected as well as 2.9 million cancer deaths were recorded in 2018. Such an increase in the incidence of chronic and infectious diseases is expected to create a demand for immunoassay tests around the world.

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) refers to an important application monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies for tissue determination and distribution of antigens of particular disease. The applications for immunohistochemistry includes detection several infectious disorders like dengue, hepatitis, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Chronic medical conditions such as cancer, obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and stroke, are also considered to be the primary major applications of immunohistochemistry that helps in the diagnosis of these diseases. Increasing incidences of infectious diseases such as HIV is the primary global public health issue.

Immunohistochemistry Market Key Players:-

Danaher

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Abcam Plc

Agilent Technologies

Bio SB

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Cell Signalling Technology, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

IMMUNOHISTOCHEMISTRY – MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY PRODUCT

Antibodies

Primary Antibodies

Secondary Antibodies

Equipment

Slide Staining Systems

Tissue Microarray Systems

Slide Scanners

Other Equipment

Reagents

Histological Stains

Blocking and Fixation Reagents

Chromogenic Substrates

Stabilizers

Solvents

Proteolytic Enzymes

Kits

Immunohistochemistry Market by Application:

Diagnostics

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Autoimmune Diseases

Diabetes Mellitus

Nephrological Diseases

Drug Testing

Immunohistochemistry Market by End-User:

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Institutes

Others

