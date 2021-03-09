Humanoids Market 2021 Business Scenario – Hanson Robotics, Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Kawada Robotics Corporation

Humanoids Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

The Humanoids Market was valued at USD 579.1 million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR, which is expected to be greater than 40%, during the period of 2021 – 2026.

Top Leading Companies of Humanoids Market are Hanson Robotics, Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Kawada Robotics Corporation, Pal Robotics, SoftBank Robotics Group Corp., Ubtech Robotics Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Promobot, Invento Robotics, Robotis Co. Ltd and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– May 2020 – The EU Horizon2020 SecondHands consortium announced its ARMAR-6 humanoid platform after five years of development. The robot is designed to help workers in spaces designed for humans in factories and warehouses. By offering a second pair of hands, ARMAR-6 can lift heavy objects, hold a ladder, and pass tools, enabling employees to focus on higher-value tasks

– Oct 2019 – UBTECH Robotics announced its Holiday 2019 lineup of two new robot building kits for kids, including JIMU Robot Mythical Series: FireBot Kit and JIMU Robot Competitive Series: ChampBot Kit.

Key Market Trends:

Technological Advancements in Humanoids is Expected to Drive the Market Growth

– Humanoid robots are witnessing an increase in applications in customer engagement roles, armed with advanced facial recognition, speech recognition, and emotion recognition capabilities, and driven by recent improvements in artificial intelligence (AI). This technology leap is occurring against the backdrop of the smartphone, web, and social media, becoming primary customer engagement channels.

– With a faster rate of development, these robots have been witnessing adoption in many fields, varying from education to entertainment, among various others.

– For instance, in February 2019, for the first time, two humanoid robots, the CNRS-LIRMM’s position-controlled HRP-4, and DLR’s torque-controlled TORO accessed the Airbus civilian airliner manufacturing plant at Saint- Nazaire, France, and achieved the final demonstration of the EU collaborative project Comanoid1.

– The goal of Comanoid is to path the way toward the eventuality, the feasibility, and the plausibility of deploying humanoid robotic technology as an automation solution to achieve specific non added value tasks in aircraft manufacturing operations. Such developments indicate the readiness of end-users and researchers to develop industry-specific and market-ready solutions.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Humanoids Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

